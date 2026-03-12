Every Potential Match in the 2025–26 Champions League Quarterfinals

We’re only halfway through the Champions League round of 16 but there has already been an overabundance of drama.

While only three of the eight ties will be classed as ‘finely poised’ ahead of the second legs, the remaining clashes could well serve up some miraculous comebacks fitting of European folklore.

Regardless of which eight teams progress, there will be some giants trading blows in the quarterfinals. A round of tantalizing matchups lies in wait as the race for the Champions League trophy heats up.

Here are the possible quarterfinal clashes in this year’s competition.

Every Potential Champions League Quarterfinal Matchup

Liverpool could face PSG for the second season running. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images.

Champions League Quarterfinal Matchups Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea vs. Galatasaray or Liverpool Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Atalanta or Bayern Munich Newcastle or Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur Bodø Glimt or Sporting CP vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal

All remaining Champions League participants know their two possible quarterfinal opponents if they’re able to progress. The bracket was confirmed after the last 16 draw and presents each team with their path to the showpiece event at the end of May.

Bayern Munich can certainly start planning their quarterfinal itinerary. Having secured a breath-taking 6–1 victory away at Atalanta in their round of 16 first leg, they have essentially booked their ticket to the last eight. They know a much sterner test lies in wait, however, with Real Madrid or Manchester City their adversaries.

Los Blancos appear almost certain to be Bayern’s opponents after Federico Valverde’s stunning hat-trick secured a 3–0 first leg victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. City now need to overturn that scoreline at the Etihad Stadium, all in the knowledge that a three-goal deficit from a first leg has only been turned around four times in Champions League history.

Real Madrid are in dreamland after the first leg. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain are another side who boast a three-goal cushion after the first leg, the French giants securing a chaotic 5–2 win over world champions Chelsea. A flurry of late goals puts Luis Enrique’s side in pole position to set up a quarterfinal tie with either Galatasaray or Liverpool.

Liverpool are trailing by a single goal after their trip to Istanbul but will fancy their chances of progression on another European night under the lights at Anfield. Even if the Reds do make the last eight, they will be fearing the worst if they end up playing PSG for a second season running in the knockout phase.

Bodø/Glimt and Atlético Madrid also triumphed emphatically on their own patch in the first leg, both holding three-goal leads that should see them best Sporting CP and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

If the Bodø fairy-tale continues in the quarterfinals, the Norwegians will face one of Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal. The Premier League leaders are undeniable favorites after a late penalty helped them secure a 1–1 draw at the BayArena, but they will have to perform better than they did in western Germany.

Barcelona or Newcastle United await Spurs or (almost certainly) Atléti. The Magpies were excellent in their 1–1 draw with their Catalan foes but Lamine Yamal’s late spot kick at St James’ Park puts Hansi Flick’s men in the driving seat for the second leg at Camp Nou.

Barça have recent history of succumbing to Atléti over two legs. They were thrashed 4–0 in their Copa del Rey semifinal first leg by the capital side, ending the defense of their crown despite a subsequent 3–0 win on home soil.

When Will the Champions League Quarterfinals Be Played?

The Champions League quarterfinals take place next month. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Teams who reach the last eight of the competition will have to wait for their quarterfinal matchups. The fixtures arrive in the first half of April, after the March international break.

The first leg will be staged on Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, followed by the return fixtures on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15.

The semifinals are staged at the end of April and beginning of May, with the final itself held at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on May 30.

