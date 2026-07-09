Every Nation Qualified for the 2026 World Cup Semifinals

It feels as though eons have elapsed since there were 48 teams in this World Cup.

The pool of competing nations has been rapidly drained since the group stage concluded in such dramatic fashion as Austria and Algeria played out a bonkers draw on June 27. The first ever round of 32 in World Cup history gave way to a couple of shock exits, while the second batch of knockouts produced some of the best matches of the entire tournament.

The quarterfinals are where the tournament’s elite are exclusively pitted against one another. France’s clash with Morocco to kick start the last eight demonstrated the high spec caliber of competition at this stage of the World Cup, with plenty more mouth-watering action still to come.

Every Team to Have Qualified for 2026 World Cup Semifinals

Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock for France against Morocco. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

France

France has found new ways to win this summer. After being woken from a slumber against Senegal, Iraq and Norway were simply blown away. Sweden’s goalkeeper Jacob Zetterström did his best to stem the tide of blue attacks until the barrier was finally broken on the cusp of halftime.

Paraguay came closest to thwarting France through an entirely different method in a bruising round of 16 encounter. But yet again, Kylian Mbappé found a way through. It was France’s talismanic captain who proved to be the difference maker against Morocco as well, bending in a stunning opener in the blistering heat of Boston to give Les Bleus the lead a dominant quarterfinal display warranted.

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

When Do the World Cup Semifinals Begin?

The pool of teams that can lift the actual World Cup trophy shrinks each day. | ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

The first month of the World Cup brought just one day without a game. However, there is the relative chasm of a three-day hiatus between the conclusion of the quarterfinals and the start of the semis on Tuesday, July 14. The second final four tie is just a day later on Wednesday, July 15.

Both fixtures are scheduled for 3 p.m. ET kickoff times (12 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. BST) to ensure that as many different territories can comfortably tune in. There need not be so many sleepy school children later this month.

2026 World Cup Knockout Stages

Phase Date Semifinal 1 July 14 Semifinal 2 July 15 Final July 19

Where Will the World Cup Semifinals Be Played?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Temperatures have been relatively merciful for much of the tournament—which has only ramped up the outrage against the mandatory hydration breaks. However, as July creeps on, the heat has only been rising.

Fortunately for the finely tuned athletes who make it through to the semifinals, both games will be played under a closed roof with merciful air conditioning. It’s a sensible decision to ensure that conditions don’t impede the action on display. However, no such precautions have been taken for the final, which will be under the burning sun at MetLife Stadium.

Dallas (July 14)

(July 14) Atlanta (July 15)

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