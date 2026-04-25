FA Cup Semifinal Predictions: Man City, Slumping Chelsea Aiming to Avoid Upsets

It’s that time of the year when we get to know Wembley Stadium with disconcerting intimacy, as the 2025–26 FA Cup semifinals take place under the iconic arch.

And there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding the four teams that remain.

Obviously, there’s Premier League ’Big Six’ representation, but you’d be brave to back Chelsea in their tantalizing duel with a hungry Leeds United on Sunday. Morever, the in-form Southampton are out to throttle the top flight’s top two in consecutive rounds.

They’ve done the English Football League (EFL) proud up to this point, with their momentum heading into the postseason meaning a swift top flight return surely awaits.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated sees the two FA Cup semifinals playing out this weekend.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Name the Last 10 FA Cup Winners?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2025&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2024&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2023&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2022&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2021&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2020&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2019&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2018&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2017&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;2016&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Erling Haaland’s hat-trick fired Man City into the last four. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 25

: Saturday, April 25 Time: 5:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT

Sure, it was only the doomed Burnley, but Pep Guardiola would‘ve been content with escaping Turf Moor with a slender 1–0 victory in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Manchester City’s midweek triumph followed their all-important win over Arsenal on Sunday, meaning they reached the top of the table for the first time since August.

Remarkably, a second domestic treble of the Guardiola era is on for the Cityzens, having already claimed the Carabao Cup in March.

To reach consecutive FA Cup finals, they merely need to overcome second-tier opposition. However, Southampton are in outstanding form under Tonda Eckert, even if earlier momentum was somewhat stymied by Bristol City in the week. They haven’t lost in any competition since Jan. 17, with Fulham and Arsenal bypassed to reach this late stage of the competition.

The Saints are now three time FA Cup semifinalists since 2018, but they haven’t reached the competition’s showpiece event since they last won the thing in 1976—half a century ago.

Prediction: Man City 3–1 Southampton

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Two historic rivals lock horns under the arch. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, April 26

: Sunday, April 26 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Saturday’s bout is set to serve as a mere teaser for what’s in store the following afternoon.

Chelsea vs. Leeds United is a narrative-laden affair drenched in history. You may not know it, but these two aren’t particularly fond of one another. Their rivalry has a competitive conception dating back to the 1960s, when Don Revie’s Leeds were the country’s dominant soccer force.

The rivalry peaked in the infamous but great 1970 FA Cup final, described as one of the dirtiest soccer matches ever. Chelsea prevailed in extra time on the day, and the Blues have enjoyed much of the modern day success over a historic nemesis.

However, Chelsea enter Sunday’s semifinal in dire straits. They sank to a historic new low on Tuesday night, losing for the fifth league game running without scoring for the first time since the year of the Titanic’s demise—that’s 1912. Brighton & Hove Albion’s 3–0 victory cost Liam Rosenior his job, and Calum McFarlane has reclaimed interim duties.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds, meanwhile, have been emboldened by a recent run of form that has steered them comfortably clear of the Premier League relegation zone. After beating West Ham United on penalties in the quarterfinals, they’ll fancy their chances of deepening Chelsea’s misery.

Leeds haven’t played in the FA Cup final since 1973—even longer ago than Southampton—so this is an incredible and very rare chance for them.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Leeds (Leeds win on penalties)

FA Cup Semifinal Predictions

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, April 25 5:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 p.m. ET Man City vs. Southampton 3–1 Sunday, April 26 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Chelsea vs. Leeds 1–1 (Leeds win on penalties)

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