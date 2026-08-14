As Faith in USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Shrinks, One Prominent Figure Still Believes

Christian Pulisic had more injuries than goal contributions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a dismal stat for a likewise dismal campaign for one of the U.S. men’s national team’s most promising stars. Not everyone has lost faith in the American icon, though.

The forward, pegged “Captain America,” was supposed to be the one to lift up the Stars and Stripes this summer in a historic World Cup on home soil, in turn rewriting the script that made the U.S. out to be a team that would never again advance further than the round of 16.

There was a personal stake in it for Pulisic too, who needed to revive his image after a career-worst 19-game goal-drought this spring at club level for Italian giants AC Milan, as well as an international goal-drought dating back to 2024.

Instead, Pulisic fell flat, silencing USMNT fans, the vast majority of which donned his name on the back of their jerseys. He had started strong, though, putting magic on the ball against Paraguay in the World Cup opener. His creativity was the direct cause of the South Americans’ own goal in the seventh minute, as well as the finish that striker Folarin Balogun had roughly 20 minutes later. Although the USMNT walked away with a 4–1 victory, Pulisic’s show lasted all of 45 minutes, as he exited at the half with a nagging calf injury.

The 27-year-old returned to the pitch by the Group D finale, a clash with already-eliminated Türkiye. He took the field just before the hour mark but produced a whole lot of nothing, failing to be the leader the largely substitutions-filled lineup needed him to be. The Americans walked away with a 3–2 loss.

Pulisic was then similarly anonymous in the round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, serving as a decoy, more than anything, toward the creative ends of midfielders Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie. Pulisic struggled to beat defenders in wide areas, his typical bread and butter. And, well, everyone stumbled in the round of 16 thrashing by Belgium.

Pulisic’s personal shortcomings against the Belgians were perhaps more poignant, though, considering they were highlighted by an entirely-avoidable injury before the hour mark. Pulisic, in attempt to kick the ball, seemingly made contact with his opponent’s leg instead, resulting in a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg. All the forward could do was sit on the bench with his head in his hands for the remainder of the match, wondering how the clumsy incident had even happened.

Christian Pulisic picked up another injury against Belgium. | John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Thankfully, new American stars filled the hole Pulisic dug this summer, such as 25-year-old Balogun and 21-year-old defender Alex Freeman, signifying the start of a new team era. It still wasn’t enough for the team to advance farther than round of 16, though, leaving fans more than just disappointed in Pulisic himself.

Nevertheless, while everyone questions whether or not the star has fallen, one prominent soccer figure—perhaps the most important one in Pulisic’s life at the moment—still has unwavering faith.

Ruben Amorim Gives Pulisic His Unwavering Support

Ruben Amorim is now at the helm of AC Milan. | Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

Pulisic has yet to return from the injury he sustained in the round of 16. Even though new AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has yet to see him in action, he has complete faith in his winger.

“Pulisic is a really talented player,” Amorim said recently. “Of course, he had an injury again in the World Cup that we need to assess ... I know the strengths of Pulisic. I believe in him; he will be supported in our club.”

“I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has, so I can say to you that Pulisic is really important for us,” the former Manchester United boss added.

Pulisic is expected back on the pitch sometime this month as the new Serie A season gets underway. His primary emphasis will likely be staying out of the medical tent, after featuring in just 34 games last season and playing the full 90 minutes just three times.

Amorim will need him healthy, considering the Portuguese boss already knows exactly where he wants him in the lineup: “I have a clear idea of where I want him [Pulisic] to play. Especially with the right foot on the left side, it is the perfect position for him. He can play the other side also, inside too and not on the line.”

While everyone else has given up, is Amorim justified in his faith in Pulisic? We’ll find out soon.