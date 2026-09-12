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The 10 Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 27—Official Ratings

These speedsters are sure to give your EA FC 27 Ultimate Team squads a serious boost, but they won’t all come cheap.
Barnaby Lane|
Kylian Mbappé is as rapid on the screen as he is on the pitch.
Kylian Mbappé is as rapid on the screen as he is on the pitch. | Florencia Tan Jun/UEFA/Getty Images

Over the years, EA Sports FC has evolved from a straightforward video game into an increasingly sophisticated simulation of life on the soccer pitch. The level of detail packed into the game has made its player models, attributes and gameplay feel more realistic than ever.

Yet one thing has never really changed: pace is king.

Whether you’re grinding through Career Mode or building your Ultimate Team, having a player who can absolutely fly can make all the difference. Explosive speed lets you burst in behind defenses, tear down the wings and turn half-chances into genuine goalscoring opportunities.

Here, we rank the 10 fastest players in EA Sports FC 27, based on the official Pace ratings listed on their Ultimate Team cards.

10. Gerso (Incheon United)

Gerso Incheon United
Gerso will be a bargain speedster. | Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 70

Gerso may be quick, but good luck getting him chemistry in Ultimate Team. He plays for K League 1 club Incheon United and is from Guinea-Bissau.

He’s also just 70-rated, suggesting it may not quite be worth the hassle, even if he is rapid.

9. Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United)

Anthony Elanga
Anthony Elanga is super fast. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 79

Anthony Elanga is one of the fastest players in the Premier League, both in real life and in EA FC.

The Newcastle United winger has recorded a top speed of 36.35 km/h while representing the Magpies, an astonishing rate that highlights just how much raw pace he possesses.

8. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen
Moussa Diaby is an EA FC legend. | Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 82

Moussa Diaby, now back at Bayer Leverkusen, has long been a favorite among EA FC players, especially in Ultimate Team, where his pace and affordability make him a popular option for starter teams and even later in the game cycle.

7. Tabitha Chawinga (OL Lyonnes)

Tabitha Chaŵinga
Tabitha Chaŵinga is EA FC 27’s fastest women’s player. | Lilou Cassin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 87

Tabitha Chawinga is EA FC 27’s fastest women’s player, with the OL Lyonnes forward having a 94 Pace rating.

Overall, she’s also 87-rated and has four-star skill moves, making her a solid addition to any team.

6. Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (Leeds United)

Jean-Mattéo Bahoya Leeds United
Jean-Mattéo Bahoya joined Leeds in the summer. | Malcolm Bryce/Leeds United/Getty Images

Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 76

With 97 Sprint Speed and 94 overall Pace, there’s no stopping Jean-Mattéo Bahoya once he gets up to speed.

The Frenchman joined Leeds United on loan from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

5. Gabriel Silva (Braga)

Gabriel Silva Braga
Gabriel Silva has 96 sprint speed. | Diego Maranhão/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 74

With a Sprint Speed of 94 and an Acceleration of 96, Braga’s Gabriel Silva has an overall Pace rating of 95.

Catch him if you can.

4. Sirlord Conteh (1. FC Heidenheim)

Sirlord Conteh, 1. FC Heidenheim
Sirlord Conteh: great name. | Harry Langer/Getty Images

Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 69

On top of being one of the fastest players in EA FC 27, Sirlord Conteh also has one of the coolest names in the game.

3. Oliver Burke (Union Berlin)

Oliver Burke Union Berlin
Oliver Burke is rapid. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 73

Whether as a center forward or winger, Oliver Burke—both in real life and EA FC 27—can use his blistering pace to cause plenty of damage to opposition defenses.

At a 73 overall rating, he’s perfect for a Silver Squad in Ultimate Team.

2. Karim Adeyemi (FC Barcelona)

Karim Adeyemi vs. Birmingham City
Karim Adeyemi joined Barcelona in the summer. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 82

Karim Adeyemi swapped Borussia Dortmund for FC Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants inheriting one of the fastest players in world soccer—and one of the quickest in EA Sports FC 27.

His 95 Pace rating makes Adeyemi the joint-second fastest player in the game.

1. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is EA FC 27’s fastest player. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Pace: 96
Overall Rating: 91

Kylian Mbappé’s ridiculous speed is no secret in the real world, so it’s hardly surprising to see that reflected in EA Sports FC 27.

The French superstar tops the pace rankings with an eye-watering 96 Pace, making him the fastest player in the game. He’s no slouch in the overall ratings department either, with a 91 OVR putting him level with Alexia Putellas and Erling Haaland as the highest-rated players in FC 27.

Fastest Players in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Ranking

Player

Club

Pace

Overall Rating

1.

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid

96

91

=2.

Karim Adeyemi

FC Barcelona

95

82

=2.

Oliver Burke

Union Berlin

95

73

=2.

Sirlord Conteh

1. FC Heidenheim

95

69

=2.

Gabriel Silva

Braga

95

74

=3.

Jean-Mattéo Bahoya

Leeds United

94

76

=3.

Tabitha Chaŵinga

OL Lyonnes

94

87

=3.

Moussa Diaby

Bayer Leverkusen

94

82

=3.

Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United

94

79

=3.

Gerso

Incheon United

94

70

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Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

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