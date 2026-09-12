The 10 Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 27—Official Ratings
Over the years, EA Sports FC has evolved from a straightforward video game into an increasingly sophisticated simulation of life on the soccer pitch. The level of detail packed into the game has made its player models, attributes and gameplay feel more realistic than ever.
Yet one thing has never really changed: pace is king.
Whether you’re grinding through Career Mode or building your Ultimate Team, having a player who can absolutely fly can make all the difference. Explosive speed lets you burst in behind defenses, tear down the wings and turn half-chances into genuine goalscoring opportunities.
Here, we rank the 10 fastest players in EA Sports FC 27, based on the official Pace ratings listed on their Ultimate Team cards.
10. Gerso (Incheon United)
Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 70
Gerso may be quick, but good luck getting him chemistry in Ultimate Team. He plays for K League 1 club Incheon United and is from Guinea-Bissau.
He’s also just 70-rated, suggesting it may not quite be worth the hassle, even if he is rapid.
9. Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United)
Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 79
Anthony Elanga is one of the fastest players in the Premier League, both in real life and in EA FC.
The Newcastle United winger has recorded a top speed of 36.35 km/h while representing the Magpies, an astonishing rate that highlights just how much raw pace he possesses.
8. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)
Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 82
Moussa Diaby, now back at Bayer Leverkusen, has long been a favorite among EA FC players, especially in Ultimate Team, where his pace and affordability make him a popular option for starter teams and even later in the game cycle.
7. Tabitha Chawinga (OL Lyonnes)
Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 87
Tabitha Chawinga is EA FC 27’s fastest women’s player, with the OL Lyonnes forward having a 94 Pace rating.
Overall, she’s also 87-rated and has four-star skill moves, making her a solid addition to any team.
6. Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (Leeds United)
Pace: 94
Overall Rating: 76
With 97 Sprint Speed and 94 overall Pace, there’s no stopping Jean-Mattéo Bahoya once he gets up to speed.
The Frenchman joined Leeds United on loan from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.
5. Gabriel Silva (Braga)
Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 74
With a Sprint Speed of 94 and an Acceleration of 96, Braga’s Gabriel Silva has an overall Pace rating of 95.
Catch him if you can.
4. Sirlord Conteh (1. FC Heidenheim)
Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 69
On top of being one of the fastest players in EA FC 27, Sirlord Conteh also has one of the coolest names in the game.
3. Oliver Burke (Union Berlin)
Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 73
Whether as a center forward or winger, Oliver Burke—both in real life and EA FC 27—can use his blistering pace to cause plenty of damage to opposition defenses.
At a 73 overall rating, he’s perfect for a Silver Squad in Ultimate Team.
2. Karim Adeyemi (FC Barcelona)
Pace: 95
Overall Rating: 82
Karim Adeyemi swapped Borussia Dortmund for FC Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants inheriting one of the fastest players in world soccer—and one of the quickest in EA Sports FC 27.
His 95 Pace rating makes Adeyemi the joint-second fastest player in the game.
1. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
Pace: 96
Overall Rating: 91
Kylian Mbappé’s ridiculous speed is no secret in the real world, so it’s hardly surprising to see that reflected in EA Sports FC 27.
The French superstar tops the pace rankings with an eye-watering 96 Pace, making him the fastest player in the game. He’s no slouch in the overall ratings department either, with a 91 OVR putting him level with Alexia Putellas and Erling Haaland as the highest-rated players in FC 27.
Fastest Players in EA FC 27—Official Ratings
Ranking
Player
Club
Pace
Overall Rating
1.
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
96
91
=2.
Karim Adeyemi
FC Barcelona
95
82
=2.
Oliver Burke
Union Berlin
95
73
=2.
Sirlord Conteh
1. FC Heidenheim
95
69
=2.
Gabriel Silva
Braga
95
74
=3.
Jean-Mattéo Bahoya
Leeds United
94
76
=3.
Tabitha Chaŵinga
OL Lyonnes
94
87
=3.
Moussa Diaby
Bayer Leverkusen
94
82
=3.
Anthony Elanga
Newcastle United
94
79
=3.
Gerso
Incheon United
94
70
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Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.