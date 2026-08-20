Fastest Players in 2026–27 Premier League Season

Pace, pace and more pace—it’s one of the first things players look for when building a team in EA FC’s hugely popular Ultimate Team mode. From the game’s earliest days to the modern era, raw speed has remained one of the most effective ways to leave virtual opponents in the dust, despite all the changes to gameplay over the years.

And in the real game, it’s not all that different.

Modern soccer may be more tactically sophisticated than ever, with possession-heavy systems, fluid positioning and inverted fullbacks, but speed still matters enormously. A rapid burst through the middle can split a defensive line, a flying winger can turn a harmless attack into a dangerous one, while a quick defender can race back to snuff out a chance.

According to data from the Premier League, these are the 10 fastest players in the English top flight for the 2026–27 season, using data from the previous campaign.

It is worth noting, however, that the numbers do not include newly promoted Ipswich Town, Hull City or Coventry City, as the EFL Championship does not centrally collect and publish this data in the same way. That leaves the door open for a few new speedsters to burst onto the scene this season—and perhaps even top the numbers below.

10. Yankuba Minteh (36.11 km/h)

Yankuba Minteh is a real speedster. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Yankuba Minteh’s blistering pace makes him a specialist at catching defenses off guard—either bursting beyond them early in games or exploiting tired legs late on.



In between those two moments, though, he can be a tad less effective for Brighton ... he’s currently injured as well, which is less than ideal.

9. Daniel James (36.13 km/h)

Dan James is quick in EA FC and in real life. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United’s Daniel James has built a reputation around his blistering acceleration, with the diminutive Welshman regularly leaving defenders in his wake.



His highlight reel is packed with examples of James simply bursting beyond opponents and tearing open defensive lines with sheer pace.

8. Jeremie Frimpong (36.18 km/h)

Jeremie Frimpong is perpetually injured. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Jeremie Frimpong is Liverpool’s high-octane spark, capable of racing back to make last-ditch recoveries before immediately surging forward to threaten the opposition with his electric pace.



That is, of course, when he can stay fit.

7. Erling Haaland (36.20 km/h)

Erling Haaland is among the league’s fastest players. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

You might be surprised to see Erling Haaland so far down the rankings, given his reputation for explosive speed and the terrifying pace he seems to reach whenever he charges toward goal.



His actual top speed last season, however, was only good enough to place him seventh-fastest among the players currently on the list.

6. William Osula (36.29 km/h)

William Osula enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

William Osula enjoyed a breakthrough 2025–26 campaign with Newcastle United, scoring seven Premier League goals and showing plenty of promise in attack.



The 6'4" striker also turned heads with his remarkable pace, emerging as one of the division’s quickest players despite his imposing frame.

5. Pedro Neto (36.32 km/h)

Pedro Neto. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Pedro Neto isn’t exactly an output machine, but he certainly is a running machine—a relentless, and super fast, presence who never seems to stop moving.



Still, he might be leaving Chelsea—who value him at a whopping $135 million (£100 million) with Al Hilal and Tottenham Hotspur among those interested in taking him for 2026–27 and beyond.

4. Bryan Mbeumo (36.34 km/h)

Bryan Mbeumo is United’s quickest player. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bryan Mbeumo is as diminutive in stature as the great Lionel Messi, and, much like the Argentine, takes a bit of stopping once he gets going.



Sure, he’s nowhere near as technically gifted on the ball, but Premier League defenses do not relish the prospect of Mbeumo heading towards them one-on-one. Brentford’s loss was very much Manchester United’s gain.

3. Anthony Elanga (36.35 km/h)

Elanga is renowned for his pace. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Anthony Elanga’s first Premier League season with Newcastle United was underwhelming, to say the least: 32 appearances, no goals and just one assist.



At least he showed he had serious wheels. In a December clash with Chelsea, the Swedish winger clocked an eye-watering top speed, offering a glimpse of the raw pace that makes him such a dangerous runner.

2. Destiny Udogie (36.41 km/h)

Destiny Udogie isn’t always consistent, but he’s sure quick. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Destiny Udogie made just 14 Premier League starts in 2025–26, but one of them, against Brighton & Hove Albion in September, produced an astonishing top-speed figure.



He wasn’t Tottenham’s fastest player that season, though. That honor went to Djed Spence, who reached 36.62 km/h. Spence has since moved to Inter Milan, however, meaning he doesn’t qualify for this list.

1. Gabriel Martinelli (36.74 km/h)

Gabriel Martinelli is so, so fast. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli isn’t always the most reliable when it comes to end product, with the Brazilian occasionally leaving Arsenal fans wanting more in the final third.



But when it comes to raw speed, few can touch him.



In fact, Martinelli is the fastest player in the Premier League. Give him space, knock the ball beyond his marker and let him open up, and stopping him becomes an almost impossible task.