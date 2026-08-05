Is Real Madrid’s ‘Improved Offer’ to Vinicius Junior a Breakthrough or Breakdown?

As Arsenal circle around Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid reportedly softened their stance in ongoing contract talks, presenting their superstar winger an “improved” offer on Wednesday.

The renewal of Vinícius Jr, who is under contract with the 15-time European champions until the end of next season, has been a point of contention since Jan. 2025. Negotiations have previously yielded little progress, with both parties seemingly unwilling to compromise over financial differences.

Vinícius Jr was thought to be seeking a historic salary around €30 million ($35 million) per year, an amount Real Madrid were never keen to approve, given it would have future implications on the club’s wage structure once Jude Bellingham and others were up for extensions.

Recent reports claimed Los Blancos offered Vinícius Jr a new deal worth €22 million ($25 million), but even that was not enough to get the Brazilian’s signature. There was a growing belief throughout the Spanish capital that Real Madrid would not bend the knee any further, but they seemingly have.

The Athletic report the club has now made another improved offer following talks between Vinícius Jr’s camp, general director José Ángel Sánchez and chief scout Juni Calafat in Madrid on Wednesday. The value of the new offer is unknown, but ESPN report it increased the forward’s wage packet and some variables.

BBC Sport add Real Madrid are expecting a response from Vinícius Jr within “hours rather than days.”

A Breakthrough Could Finally Be Imminent

Vinícius Júnior is inching toward a potential contract extension at Real Madrid. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Tracking the Vinícius Jr contract saga over the last 19 months has been a rather unexciting process before this summer. Both parties publicly stated they wanted to get a deal over the line, yet neither ever compromised enough to do so.

There have been few significant updates on the matter, and when there were, they were always much of the same financial disagreements. There was plenty of time to come to an agreement, though, so talks stalled in 2024–25 and then again in 2025–26.

Negotiations seemed destined to once again sputter, especially with Real Madrid breaking the bank during the summer transfer window to sign Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espí. The Spanish giants also reportedly reached an agreement for Yan Diomande worth up to €140 million ($161.6 million).

Yet Arsenal’s interest in Vinícius Jr seemingly spurned Los Blancos into action, reportedly increasing their offers twice in the span of two days to try and lock down their No. 7. It feels like it’s now or never to strike an agreement.

Should Vinícius Jr indeed extend his stay at the Bernabéu, many will look back at Wednesday’s talks as the ultimate breakthrough, which ironically unfolded on the same day the club reportedly invested a staggering fee to bring Diomande into its ranks.

Did Increased Pressure Break Down Real Madrid’s Resolve?

Florentino Pérez is not afraid to let club icons walk. | Dennis Agyeman/AFP7/Getty Images

It’s no secret Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is a rather stubborn negotiator. The Spaniard infamously refused to adhere to the demands of club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, allowing both players to leave the Spanish capital without renewals in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

Pérez also bid farewell to Mesut Özil in 2014 and Luka Modrić in 2025 despite both midfielders wanting to remain in white. There is the overwhelming sentiment that no one is above the badge, not even legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The same principles seemed to apply to Vinícius Jr over the last year-and-a-half of negotiations. Despite the 26-year-old’s résumé, which includes two Champions League titles and 128 goals for Real Madrid, he was not handed the outrageous salary he demanded, even as time stretched on.

Vinícius Júnior is one of the faces of Real Madrid. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Yet suddenly, Arsenal come knocking and Los Blancos have improved offers for Vinícius Jr, whose potential move to north London always seemed rather farfetched—but not impossible.

There’s still work to be done to get a new contract over the line, but Vinícius Jr is no doubt feeling better about his situation, knowing he forced Real Madrid to budge, something they almost never do. The pieces are seemingly falling into place for the electrifying forward to retain his place on Los Blancos’ left wing.

The 15-time European champions then would have to hope such a departure from their frigid practices yields results, or else they would have no one to blame but themselves.