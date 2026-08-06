Real Madrid Rip Up Their History Books to Sign Yan Diomande

One of the most drawn out sagas of the summer transfer window is officially over. Real Madrid have announced they signed 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The teenager flew to Madrid on Thursday, less than 24 hours after news broke of both parties finally striking an agreement worth up to €140 million ($161.6 million). Diomande underwent his medical and then pledged his future to Real Madrid.

The Côte d’Ivoire international signed a seven-year contract, valid through June 30, 2033. Diomande was previously linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, but he chose the Bernabéu.

Reports claim the forward’s transfer cost Los Blancos an initial €125 million ($144.3 million), with €15 million ($17.3 million) in add-ons available. Should all the bonuses be met and paid, Diomande will become the most expensive player in club history, taking the crown from Jude Bellingham.

Diomande Is the Missing Piece to Real Madrid’s Attack

Yan Diomande inked a seven-year deal with Real Madrid. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

For the last two seasons, question marks have hovered around Real Madrid’s attack. For all of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior’s exploits, the 15-time European champions often looked lost against a low block, allowing even the most inferiror sides to hold what should be a dizzying attack at bay.

Much of the team’s problems came from overloading the left flank. Both Vinícius Jr and Mbappé occupied the same spaces, leaving an entire side of the pitch virtually untouched. Los Blancos had no width, and even the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold did not help because there was no electrifying winger for the England international to link up with down the right.

Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono took turns trying to stake a claim on the position, but somehow it was natural midfielder Federico Valverde who found the most success out wide—which says just about everything.

Now, the arrival of Diomande finally solves the team’s crisis up top. The 19-year-old became one of the most exciting young players in the world after a breakout season with Leipzig saw him score 13 goals and assist nine in just 36 appearances.

Yan Diomande had a rapid ascent at Leipzig. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Making the jump to the Bernabéu won’t be easy for a player so young and rather inexperienced, but his blistering pace, dribbling ability and World Cup experience should help him assimilate faster than many of the other young, failed talents who tried their luck at Real Madrid.

After all, Diomande does not have to compete for a place in José Mourinho’s XI. For a fee that outrageous, the winger is expected to start and produce for a Real Madrid side desperate for silverware after two seasons without a major trophy.

Plus, Rodrygo remains sidelined with an ACL injury and Mastantuono is reportedly headed to Fiorentina on loan. The right wing is all Diomande’s, and the 15-time European champions need the teenager to play his part in fixing an inconsistent, one-dimensional attack.