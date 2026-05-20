Fermin Lopez Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Barcelona, Spain Star

Fermín López underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, ruling out the Barcelona and Spain attacking midfielder from the 2026 World Cup.

The 23-year-old had the best season of his career in 2025–26, registering 30 goal contributions for Barcelona and making himself essentially a lock to be included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain World Cup squad.

But it all took a turn during Barcelona’s penultimate game of the season against Real Betis, where López had to exit the pitch at halftime with an injury that ended his World Cup dreams. Three days later, the young Spaniard went under the knife to start his recovery.

“Surgery has gone well and I’m already thinking about coming back stronger physically and mentally,” López wrote on social media following his operation. “Life and soccer are cruel when you least expect and deserve it, but you have to accept that everything is part of the journey.

“It’s a very tough moment for me and another challenge in my career that I will overcome, don’t doubt it.”

What Injury Does Fermín López Have?

López fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot against Real Betis. Fears emerged that surgery was going to be inevitable as soon as the injury was confirmed.

After suffering with hamstring problems at the start of the term, López had been fully fit throughout the entirety of 2026, unlike many Barcelona players that struggled with fitness issues during the decisive part of the campaign. Now, it’s López who’s suffered an injury at the worst possible time.

Barcelona released a statement on Tuesday confirming López’s successful surgery but didn’t specify a concrete recovery timeline, simply stating, “the player’s recovery will depend on his evolution.”

However, other outlets have confirmed López’s expected recovery timeline.

When Will Fermín López Return From Injury?

Fermín López has become an essential part of Barcelona’s attack. | Urbanandsport/NurPhotoGetty Images

According to SPORT, López is expected to be out for two to three months as he recovers from surgery. The attacking midfielder will spend the summer trying to get back to full fitness by the start of 2026–27.

The given timeline rules him out for the 2026 World Cup, but the best case scenario suggests he could be ready for the start of Barcelona’s preseason in late July.

If López’s recovery takes a little longer and he’s sidelined for three months, then he faces a race against the clock to be ready in time for the start of the La Liga season, which is expected to kick off in mid-August, pending an official announcement.

Barcelona have options to cover for López’s absence, with Dani Olmo, Gavi and even wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal—who offered encouragement for López after his injury—playing in the No. 10 role this season.

The bigger question is: Who will De la Fuente pick to replace López in Spain’s World Cup squad?Reports coming from Spain indicate that former teammate and fellow La Masia gem Ansu Fati is a strong candidate to vill that void.

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