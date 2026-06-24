FIFA President Attempts to Defend Hydration Breaks From Mounting Criticism

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has insisted FIFA gains “absolutely nothing” from hydration breaks as he sought to defend the divisive new stoppages at the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of this summer’s tournament, it was revealed that mandatory three-minute stoppages would come in the middle of every half at the World Cup, designed to give players the chance to hydrate amid wildly unpredictable climates across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While few have ever complained about the general idea of a hydration break—used sporadically since 2014 for matches played in high temperatures—FIFA’s decision to enforce a stoppage in every half regardless of the conditions has attracted widespread criticism from fans, with many accusing the governing body of simply creating another opportunity for broadcast partners to run commercials.

Boos have rung around stadiums across the three host nations this summer as those in attendance echo the feelings of many watching at home on TV

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

“There is no additional revenue for FIFA, as all commercial agreements were signed well in advance,” Infantino responded in a statement. “So, this is not a financial issue for us. For us, it is purely a sporting matter.”

He continued: “The main reason is the heat, but we also have to understand that in a competition like the World Cup, played over 39 days, with teams potentially playing eight matches in those 39 days, having a moment to rest is extremely important.

“What matters even more to us is ensuring that all teams, in every match, are playing under the same conditions. And it’s very difficult to accept that a coach might have the opportunity to influence a match by making adjustments simply because it’s hotter, while in another match, where the temperature is slightly lower, the same coach doesn’t have the same opportunity.

“We want to ensure equal conditions for everyone, and that’s why these breaks are implemented in every match.

“Until the last seconds of the match, players attack, and so on. And maybe—maybe not—but maybe it’s also thanks to this little break that the players have, and after they can come back on the field and show what they can do.”

Will Hydration Breaks Continue Beyond the 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Infantino insists FIFA’s intentions are pure. | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The concept of a hydration break, in isolation, will remain part of soccer, and wisely so. After all, the stoppage’s introduction 12 years ago came amid concerns that high temperatures at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil would prove dangerous for players.

Since then, hydration breaks have been used on a case-by-case basis across the globe. If a certain threshold is reached, a stoppage will become mandatory. If not, each 45-minute half will be played uninterrupted.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, has already confirmed there are no plans to deviate from that approach, with the idea of mandatory hydration breaks in the Champions League or at the 2028 European Championships not under discussion.

Those calling the shots in other regions of the globe will be challenged to take similar stances, while FIFA will also be pushed for a decision ahead of the 2030 World Cup, co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain and also featuring one-off matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay as part of plans to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the competition.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC