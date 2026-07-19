FIFA Set to Announce ‘Record-Breaking’ World Cup Revenue

FIFA has reportedly informed member associations of a record revenue from this summer’s World Cup which has exceeded even the wildest expectations of soccer’s governing body.

According to The Guardian, FIFA had expected to make $11 billion in revenue, but nations have already been informed that the actual figure sits at around $15 billion instead—an all-time high for a World Cup.

Among the primary reasons for the surprise jump has been expensive ticket resales. With transactions on the secondary market, FIFA takes 15% of the fee from the seller and the same share from the buyer.

This year’s World Cup final is expected to be the most expensive event in the history of sports in the United States. Tickets on FIFA’s Last Minute Sales portal were made unavailable on Saturday after clocking in at $32,000 each on Friday, while the official resale platform includes tickets worth up to $2.3m.

The Divisive Issue of FIFA’s Record Revenue

World Cup tickets have reached a new level of cost. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Money has been at the heart of the biggest controversies surrounding this summer’s World Cup, with the cost of tickets, expensive merchandise and commercially sponsored hydration breaks all attracting plenty of criticism.

The impact on fans is obvious and largely negative, but if there is one positive to take from the record revenues, it is the benefits that each of FIFA’s member associations should feel from the income.

Details of how FIFA will share the revenue across the globe have not yet been confirmed but member associations are expected to be handed a significant share of FIFA’s revenue pot, designed to boost investment in everything from top-tier competitions like the Premier League and La Liga, to grassroots and women’s soccer across the globe.

That investment is likely to boost support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has already confirmed his intention to run for what would be a fourth and final tenure in the post in 2027.

The Guardian revealed earlier this week that Infantino has already received the formal backing of over 200 of FIFA’s 211 member associations, with a large portion of that support being shown before the World Cup.

During the tournament, Infantino has faced a handful of questions about his continuation with FIFA. His relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, and the subsequent suspension of USMNT striker Folarin Balogun’s ban following talks with the White House, saw some calls for Infantino’s resignation.

The reality is, however, the influx of revenue from this summer’s World Cup is only likely to strengthen support for Infantino among the member associations across the world.

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