Can you really put a price on seeing Lionel Messi in most certainly his last-ever World Cup appearance?

That seems to be the big question ahead of Sunday’s 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, where the 39-year-old soccer legend will hope to lead Argentina to a second-consecutive World Cup title when it faces Spain. The match may also see Messi win his first-ever Golden Boot and quite possibly the Golden Ball too, a combined victory so rare that it has only been achieved three times in the tournament’s nearly 100-year history and not since Italy’s Salvatore Schillaci in the 1990 tournament.

If that is enough to utterly disregard one’s financials, then one may just be so inclined to dole out tens of thousands for a seat in the East Rutherford, N.J. stadium. It will be the most expensive U.S. sporting event on record based on average purchase price, according to TickPick, surpassing even NFL Super Bowls and the NBA Finals.

There is extremely limited availability on FIFA’s Last-Minute Sales site, with only seats in the Front Category 1 still available. They come at $30,000 a piece, as of Friday.

On FIFA’s official Resale Marketplace, there is a much wider range in pricing. The cheapest available seat costs nearly $8,000 in Category 3, while Category 1 opens at $11,700. A spot in Front Category 1 costs at least $17,200, while the cheapest options for Wheelchair & Easy Access range between $14,000 and $20,000 per section.

Resale tickets soar as high as $575,000 for Category 1, $595,000 for Front Category 1 and a whopping $2.3 million for one particular seat in Category 3. Even if none of these upper-end tickets actually sell, they speak volumes to the overall trend this summer in terms of exorbitant pricing.

In comparison, the get-in price for Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots this February opened at roughly $4,500 three days before the game. Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in June started at roughly $7,000.

FIFA Receives Heavy Backlash for Ticket Pricing

Gianni Infantino and FIFA have come under heavy scrutiny this summer. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

FIFA, particularly president Gianni Infantino, came under fire for a new “dynamic pricing” model that it applied to the 2026 World Cup ticket sales, seeing tickets reach heights never before seen at soccer’s showpiece event.

When FIFA rolled out its fourth phase for World Cup ticket sales in April, Category 1 tickets opened at $10,990, over 70% more than the original price of $6,370 back in October when sales first kicked off. Seats in Categories 2 and 3 opened at $7,380 and $5,785, respectively, up from $4,210 and $2,790 in October.

Those April prices were already four to six times the average cost of a ticket to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, and pricing has only continued to skyrocket in the months and days leading up to the title match.

Prior to World Cup kickoff last month, the expectation was that stadiums would be somewhat empty, given FIFA’s model had far out-priced the average fan. Thus, what has been most surprising this summer—and perhaps a bit worrisome—is that people are willing to pay any price to see their team play. Most matches have been sold out across the 16 host cities, and the World Cup final is expected to be as well.

This raises concerns about the future of the World Cup. Will spending tens of thousands become the new normal for the tournament? Infantino has been defiantly unapologetic about the ticket prices and has obviously learned that fans will bow to market demands.

What about pricing for the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles? It remains to be seen if the International Olympic Committee will take a play out of FIFA’s book.

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