Five Andrey Santos Replacements Chelsea Should Consider

Chelsea have been predictably lively in the summer transfer market already, securing both ins and outs to kickstart the Xabi Alonso era.

One of those departures comes in midfield, with a deal agreed to sell 22-year-old Andrey Santos to Manchester United in a package worth $67 million (£50 million). The Blues will more than quadruple their money on the youngster, whose exit would appear to open the door to a replacement.

If Chelsea do dip back into the market, here are five players that could take Santos’s place.

Valentín Barco

Valentín Barco is thought to be joining Chelsea this summer. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

It’s feasible that Chelsea are offloading Santos because they already have a new midfielder on the way.

Argentina international Valentín Barco is expected to become the third player to swap Strasbourg for Chelsea, following Mamadou Sarr and Emmanuel Emegha. Nothing has been confirmed by either club, but Barco has already publicly bid farewell to Strasbourg and widespread reports suggest he is heading to Chelsea.

Chelsea wanted Barco before his last foray into the Premier League, ultimately losing out to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2024 during his days as a left back. Now, the 21-year-old is a well-rounded midfielder who seems destined to slot into the void left behind by Santos’s impending exit.

Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton has plenty of admirers. | ANP/Getty Images

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has quietly slipped down the shortlists of a number of teams across the Premier League. That may well be due to his price tag, which is expected to be anywhere from $94 million (£70 million) all the way up to $134 million (£100 million).

That’s a lot of money to spend on a midfielder when Xabi Alonso’s midfield group already includes Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, but questions about the latter’s future may open the door for another expensive arrival.

Wharton is similar to Santos in the sense they both enjoy playing on both sides of the ball, with the Palace star perhaps stronger in possession. He would be a simple fit into Alonso’s midfield and undoubtedly one worth exploring.

Alex Scott

Reports suggest Chelsea are keen on Alex Scott. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

The situation with Wharton is almost exactly the same as with Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, whose stock has risen dramatically over the past few months to land him in the sights of plenty of the Premier League’s top sides, including Chelsea. Indeed, some reports suggest he could be right at the top of the Blues’ list of targets.

Bournemouth want Scott, an all-rounder who loves dribbling as much as a crunching tackle, to sign a new contract and build on his stunning 2025–26 campaign with the Cherries. Whether he puts pen to paper or not could be crucial, as his current terms expire in 2028. If Bournemouth are going to sell for a fair fee, this summer could be their last chance.

Even with the threat of an expiring contract, Scott is still likely to be incredibly expensive, although that is the price Premier League teams have to pay for young, proven talents in the division.

Pablo Barrios

Pablo Barrios would be an excellent signing. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid know what they are doing with midfielders. Pablo Barrios, 23, is the latest in a long line of talents to emerge in Diego Simeone’s gritty, demanding setup and prove he belongs.

Barrios is a typically modern midfielder, happy to play further forward in attack or deeper in front of the defense. His best position is one which allows him to do both, bringing out the best of his playmaking abilities while also demanding off-ball work and defensive discipline. Anyone familiar with Simeone’s Atlético will see exactly why he thrives in such a system.

In the eyes of Chelsea’s scouts, he could be the ideal player. At 23 years old, he’s clearly a long-term acquisition but one that already brings well over 100 appearances at an incredibly high level. Convincing Atlético to sell may be tricky, but there is no doubt he would be worth it.

Éderson

Éderson could be available once again. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

With suggestions that Manchester United’s move for Éderson has collapsed, could Chelsea try to take advantage?

Éderson has long been tipped to jump up to the next level and, with his contract expiring next year, Atalanta have already shown their hand, accepting a package worth around $47 million (£35 million) for the Brazil international. Chelsea could use the Santos money and still have some left over.

Clearly, this depends on a medical and whether any concerns from United’s end are justified. If the 27-year-old is cleared to play, he could still make an incredibly smart addition.

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