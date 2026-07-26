Five Barcelona Players Who Need to Impress in Preseason

Barcelona’s preseason started with a healthy dose of La Masia, with the kids easing to a 4–1 victory over CE Europa on Saturday.

Nineteen-year-old winger Ález González was the star of the show with three goal contributions and is among the gifted academy players who could work their way into Hansi Flick’s plans, just as the likes of Marc Bernal, Marc Casadó, Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martín have since the German took the reins.

The club’s healthy contingent of World Cup stars means there will be ample opportunities for La Masia to shine once more. However, senior stars will eventually come to the fore ahead of La Liga’s opening weekend in late August

The back-to-back Spanish champions are aiming to become the first team to win three La Liga titles in succession since the days of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi in Catalonia. Barça failed to relinquish their crown between 2009 and 2011, but, unlike Flick’s side, their domestic successes were complemented by multiple Champions League glories, too.

This is a huge season for Barça, and a big summer lies ahead for several senior players. Here are five who must impress in preseason.

Alejandro Balde

Balde hasn’t built on his early-career promise. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Alejandro Balde once looked like a world beater, the natural heir to Jordi Alba’s left back throne at the Camp Nou.

However, the Spaniard has been beset by injuries since his breakthrough 2022–23 campaign under Xavi Hernández. Last season was particularly tricky, with Flick preferring alternatives even when Balde was available. João Cancelo impressed at left back during the second half of the season, and Barça intend to sign the Portuguese international permanently.

Thus, competition is bound to be stiff at left back next season.

Cancelo would likely be the first choice were he to sign, with Balde playing catch-up. The dynamic force of three seasons ago has gradually wilted, and there are concerns that his preseason may be hindered by pubalgia.

Still, he’s expected to travel to England for Barcelona’s friendly against Birmingham City. These are a crucial few weeks for Balde, who won’t be sold this summer but will be looking to get a head start on Cancelo if the club takes an age to strike a deal.

Gerard Martín

Martín looks more comfortable at centerback. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Gerard Martín often appeared as a rather clumsy-looking left back during his breakout year with the club. However, he was curiously effective in the second leg of Barcelona’s Champions League semifinal defeat to Inter Milan.

Last summer, Flick shifted Martín into the center of Barça’s backline, and he thrived alongside Pau Cubarsí. Now, there are reports that the club won’t sign another center back, preserving its resources for another splash in attack.

That understanding isn’t a guarantee, though. This is still a big summer for Martín, and it didn’t exactly start all too well against CE Europa. His box defending was far too lax during the opponents’ only goal sequence.

Barcelona are playing with fire by not signing another defensive option, even if Flick is content with making do. Andreas Christensen should have a big role to play, and there’s even talk of Jules Koundé being used centrally in the event of Ronald Araújo’s departure.

Marc Casadó

Casadó has attracted transfer interest. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

The tidy midfielder is no world beater. While his 2023–24 campaign was impressive enough, Casadó is the sort of player La Masia produces with almost laughable frequency.

His physical drawbacks have often been laid bare at the highest level, and his role was limited last season as a result. Flick prefers Marc Bernal.

As it stands, Casadó is on the chopping block. There is no sale imminent, however. There’s time for the midfielder to convince the manager that he’s worth having around, especially after Frenkie de Jong suffered a torn MCL.

Pedri, Bernal and Gavi are capable of filling the void, but all boast troubling injury records. Pedri has history with his hamstrings, while the other two have each suffered significant knee injuries at the start of their respective careers.

Trusting these three options for two midfield spots would be a risk, so perhaps De Jong’s injury has opened the door for Casadó to remain a part of Flick’s plans after a difficult season.

Roony Bardghji

The Swedish-born winger was used sparingly. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona spent little on providing cover for Lamine Yamal last season, which is why Flick relied upon the superstar teenager so unrelentingly until his hamstring gave in.

Roony Bardghji, who signed from FC Copenhagen, played just 872 minutes of soccer across all competitions last season, notching six goal contributions in the process.

He’s a tricky left-footed wide player who’s able to create separation in one-on-one situations, but he lacks a burst. Flick is reportedly undecided whether the 20-year-old will be a part of his plans next season, so preseason will prove key in determining his fate.

Karim Adeyemi

Barcelona have signed the speedy German. | Josep LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon is so far the big attacking addition, but we can’t expect to see too much of him before the La Liga season gets underway due to his exploits with England at the World Cup.

Barcelona believe they’ve upgraded on Marcus Rashford by signing Gordon, and Thomas Tuchel would probably agree. The German trusted Gordon during the knockout stages of the World Cup, and it was the Scouse-born former Newcastle United winger who handed the Three Lions the lead in their semifinal defeat to Argentina.

Gordon has immense value off the ball, but he also highlighted his in-possession prowess this summer, too. He’s a smart winger who combines well inside and also has the necessary pace to trouble his marker on the outside.

Flick will love his versatility, too.

Anyway, onto Adeyemi. It feels like Barça have taken a bit of a punt on the German international. His output at Borussia Dortmund was always decent, never great, and there’s a streakiness to his game that can render him incredibly frustrating.

The raw tools are there for excellence, and perhaps Flick’s Barça is the right environment for the deadliest iteration of Adeyemi to manifest. Given that he failed to make Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany roster for the World Cup, he’s got all summer to acclimatize to Flick’s demands and potentially emerge as a starter on the opening weekend of the season.

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