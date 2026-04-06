The Five Best Players From 2025–26 FA Cup Quarterfinals

English clubs returned from the international break and dove right into the FA Cup this weekend, playing out four thoroughly entertaining matches.

Manchester City piled the pressure on Liverpool in emphatic fashion, while Premier League leaders Arsenal were dumped out at the hands of second-tier Southampton as their hunt for a quadruple became the search for a double in the blink of an eye.

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Meanwhile, Chelsea boosted morale with a big win over League One strugglers Port Vale, before Sunday brought the best game of the round as Leeds United survived a penalty shoot-out to eliminate West Ham United, setting up a fascinating batch of semifinal fixtures at Wembley later this month.

Thanks to FotMob’s player ratings, here are the five top performers from the quarterfinals.

5. Adama Traoré (West Ham)

Adama Traoré made a huge impact. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.7



Few players are as frustrating to watch as West Ham’s Adama Traoré, whose excellent dribbling is not always complimented by an end product. Thankfully for Hammers fans, they got everything they could have wanted from him on Sunday.



A glorious cross set up Axel Disasi’s late, late equalizer—just one of six chances created by the powerhouse winger in a performance which saw him cause chaos time and time again.

4. Nico O’Reilly (Man City)

Another excellent showing from Nico O’Reilly. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rating: 8.8



After some silky footwork in the opening seconds of Man City’s 4–0 win over Liverpool, it was made abundantly clear that Nico O’Reilly was ready to produce something special.



The left back’s highlight came with his assist for his side’s final goal of the afternoon, but that was just one of countless dazzling moments that left the Liverpool squad with their heads in their hands, particularly Virgil van Dijk after conceding a penalty for a foul on O’Reilly. A spot in England’s World Cup squad seems increasingly likely for the youngster.

3. James Trafford (Man City)

James Trafford made a massive impact. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rating: 9.2



James Trafford has, justifiably, been unhappy with his role with City this season. Signed in the summer before Gianluigi Donnarumma hit the market, the 23-year-old has been forced to settle for opportunities in cup competitions. Trafford made sure this chance did not pass him by.



A series of excellent saves, including repelling a penalty from Mohamed Salah, ensured City’s could add an extra layer of humiliation to their victory, but Trafford even managed to catch the eye with the ball at this feet as well, excellently bypassing Liverpool’s press and inspiring confidence in those in front of him. Can you ask for more?

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2. Estêvão (Chelsea)

Estêvão is back from injury. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rating: 9.3



For the first half of Chelsea’s 7–0 win over Port Vale, Estêvão did not appear likely to rack up such a high rating. He looked a little uncomfortable thrown out on the left wing, but once Liam Rosenior switched him back to his favored right side, it was over.



Estêvão was utterly sensational, chiming in with a goal and an assist as he made a massive statement on his first start since returning from a hamstring injury. Sure, the level of opposition played a part, but the 18-year-old undoubtedly reminded Chelsea fans why they were so excited about him before his injury.

1. Erling Haaland (Man City)

A famous hat-trick from Erling Haaland. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 9.6



When you score the first hat-trick against Liverpool in 89 years, chances are your rating is going to be pretty high.



It was ruthless display of goalscoring from Erling Haaland, who bullied Liverpool’s center backs into oblivion en route to the 28th treble of his young career. With six goals in three games against the Reds this season, it’s clear Haaland has enjoyed his meetings with Arne Slot’s strugglers.

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