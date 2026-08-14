Five Factors That Make La Liga Box-Office Viewing in 2026–27

The 2026–27 La Liga season kicks off on Saturday, with Alavés vs. Getafe granted the honor of being this year’s curtain raiser in Spain.

It was just three months ago that Barcelona stormed to a 29th title with three games to spare, but that is all ancient history, with everyone back on level points and faced with a pristine table.

As the new campaign looms large, there’s high hopes for a more enthralling title battle—José Mourinho is back at Real Madrid and a whole host of big-name signings have followed him to the Bernabéu. Barcelona are also turning over players, looking to ship in some quality as well as get players off the books, and Atlético Madrid can never truly be discounted with Diego Simeone heading into his 15th full year in charge.

Here are five factors making Spain’s top flight extra intriguing this season.

Barcelona Chase History

Hansi Flick could emulate the great Pep Guardiola. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Hansi Flick’s men became the first team to mathematically confirm the title in a Clásico fixture last season, as they strolled to a 2–0 victory over Real Madrid on Matchday 35 back in May.

A largely settled Barça spearheaded by Lamine Yamal and bolstered by seven more of Spain’s World Cup winners are strong favorites to retain their title once again. If they do, they will be the first team to win three in a row since Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona team between 2009–11.

Real Madrid, even more so given who their new manager is, will be absolutely desperate to ensure that does not happen.

Opta make Barça comfortable favorites for the crown once again, but there are some question marks over Flick’s side.

Though Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi give Barça added flexibility in attack, they have yet to land a replacement for Robert Lewandowski this transfer window, while the Julián Alvarez saga rolls on. The transfer window remains open until Sept. 1, but the quest for a true No.9 threatens to become an issue for Flick as competitive soccer starts up.

The Return of the Special One

José Mourinho returns to the Bernabéu thirteen years on from his exit. | Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, it’s out with the old and in with the new(?) over at Real Madrid, with re-elected president Florentino Pérez re-appointing Mourinho as manager.

Regardless of your take on the 63-year-old standing as a coach in the year 2026, his presence alone makes the Clásico appointment viewing for all fans, invested or neutrals, when it comes around on Oct. 25.

After the failures of the last two seasons, Pérez has gambled that the veteran Mourinho has the strength of character to command a fractured locker room and the tactical pragmatism and win-at-all-costs mentality to get the club out of its trophyless rut.

Whether the factors that made Mourinho such a success in his early years still hold remain to be seen. His volatility and combustibility, however, are not up for debate.

New Signings

Yan Diomande is Real Madrid’s most expensive signing of all time. | Sara Gordon/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Côte d’Ivoire wonderkid Yan Diomande headlines the new arrivals in La Liga this summer, with his move—worth up to €140 million ($160 million)—from RB Leipzig smashing Madrid’s previous transfer record.

The 19-year-old is likely to take up the right flank in a frightening front four for Los Blancos, alongside Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham.

Diomande is one of six new first-team arrivals for Real Madrid this summer, with Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva expected to play major roles this season.

One man who will not be joining Madrid is Rodri, who has made it clear his preference is to move to Barcelona. If that deal gets done, expect it to add even more spice to the Clásico.

Atlético Madrid have done interesting business with deals for Morten Hjulmand, Kang-in Lee and Alejandro Grimaldo, but losing Alvarez to Barcelona (or anyone else) would be a crushing blow to Simeone’s side who are desperate to recover after last season’s limp campaign.

Relegation and European Battles

Could Villarreal build on last season’s third-placed finish? | Ferda Demir/Getty Images

Beyond the title race, this season could be one of the more competitive in years. Opta give ten teams a better than 15% chance of finishing in the top five in 2026–27.

After Marcelino’s departure from Villarreal, the Yellow Submarine recruited smartly to appoint Iñigo Pérez as his replacement. The Conference League finalist joins from over-achieving Rayo Vallecano, with the mission of at least matching last season’s third-placed finish.

Real Betis too remain a quietly impressive side, but will be in the spotlight more this season as they attempt to balance domestic soccer with their first Champions League campaign since 2004–25.

At the other end of the table, Opta give five teams a higher than 25% probability of going down, with seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla among those viewed as most at risk.

New Rules

Referees have new powers in 2026–27. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

A slate of new rules have been introduced for the upcoming season by Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees, adding another layer of intrigue (and potentially chaos) to the season.

The biggest changes to La Liga’s refereeing guidelines center around time wasting in a variety of ways, following the lead taken at the World Cup this summer.

These include the rule that every player that has to receive medical treatment on the pitch will be forced to spend one minute on the sideline before he can return to the action—unless it’s a goalkeeper injury, a head collision between multiple players, or after a foul that’s sanctioned with a yellow or red card.

Additionally, players who are substituted now have 10 seconds to leave the pitch.

Mistaken identity and the “Vinícius Jr rule” —two more rules also debuted at the World Cup—have been also adopted for the upcoming season.

Another new rule states that if a player accidentally "double-kicks” a penalty (touches it multiple times) then the penalty will be retaken if it’s a goal. If the double kick leads to a miss or a save, then the penalty won’t be retaken.