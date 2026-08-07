Real Madrid’s Star-Studded 2026–27 Lineup After Yan Diomande Arrival

Going into this summer, the attack was not the most pressing matter on Real Madrid’s to-do list. But sometimes Florentino Pérez just can’t help himself.

It has, after all, been three years since Real Madrid spent over €100 million ($114 million) on a player and the president laid the groundwork for another Galáctico arrival earlier this year as he campaigned for re-election.

Not to be outdone by his challenger Enrique Riquelme’s wild promise to sign Erling Haaland, Pérez pointed to his track record of superstar signings and teased more to follow.

Côte d’Ivoire international Yan Diomande now becomes Pérez’s latest marquee arrival, with big hopes now on the flying winger to deliver on his monster potential.

He joins an attack already stacked with Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior—fresh off signing a new six-year contract—and Jude Bellingham. The challenge for new manager José Mourinho will be making all the puzzle pieces fit together.

What Type of Player Is Diomande?

Diomande was a threat for Côte d’Ivoire at the 2026 World Cup. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Diomande’s rise to the top has been positively supersonic. The teenager only made his professional debut 16 months ago—coming off the bench for Leganés against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu of all places and swapping shirts with Mbappé. It feels like too short a space of time to say Diomande’s career has come full circle, but it’s is a nice bit of symmetry that will surely form part of the player’s legend should he become a success in Madrid.

After a transfer to RB Leipzig last summer, Diomande took Germany by storm as a lightning-quick, two-footed winger capable of terrorizing defenses from either flank.

The 19-year-old was named the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Year in 2025–26, after scoring 12 times and assisting eight as Leipzig finished third in the table. A first senior hat trick in a 6–0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt last December saw the world take notice, with the Ivorian—then still 18—the second-youngest player in Bundesliga history to score three in a match.

Along with his goal threat, it is Diomande’s dribbling stats that set him apart. Ranked as the German top flight’s fifth-fastest player last season, only Lamine Yamal completed more take-ons than the youngster’s 118 in Europe’s top five leagues in 2025–26.

At the 2026 World Cup, he only registered one assist in four matches but was named Superior Player of the Match in Côte d’Ivoire’s win over Ecuador and showed flashes of his ability to get people out of their seats in North America.

How Could Real Madrid Line Up Next Season?

José Mourinho has to find a way to fit all his superstars into one team. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

Diomande’s limited first-team experience has seen him accustomed to a 4-3-3 system with both RB Leipzig and Côte d’Ivoire, lining up as a wide forward either on the left or right.

The 19-year-old’s versatility will be a boon for Mourinho, who is getting a player who can start or provide cover for at least two positions. The difficulty is fitting him alongside the club’s other superstar talents.

Madrid have famously struggled to get the best out of Mbappé and Vinícius Jr together, while Bellingham has been vocal about how his own versatility has a times been a hinderance.

4-2-3-1

Yan Diomande could line up on either side of Real Madrid’s forward line. | FotMob

With Mourinho typically preferring a 4-2-3-1 formation, Madrid could be expected to line up with Mbappé at the spearhead of the attack with Vinícius Jr out on the left, Bellingham in the No.10 role he occupied so successfully for England this summer and new recruit Diomande on the right.

It’s a potentially fearsome prospect, given all four players’s individual talents; on paper an attack as good as any in world soccer. However, a balance will need to be found that doesn’t stifle or limit any of the four.

Defensively, as Mbappé knows from his summer with France at the World Cup, a 4-2-3-1 with four superstar forwards is only as good as the midfielders behind it holding everything together. Like with France, Real Madrid have major question marks over that specific area of the field.

If it works though, the potential redistribution of the attack could be a massive positive for Madrid, who have been overly focused on the left-sided areas. Adding Diomande on the right gives the team a new unpredictability and potential to create and score chances from all angles.

4-3-3

Mourinho has options for how to line up next season. | FotMob

Another option could see Bellingham drop deeper into a midfield three to help provide more support to the pivots and prevent the team from becoming overrun in transitions.

Bellingham has the physical, all-action attributes to fulfil the role and him starting from deeper could negate the need for Madrid to spend big on another central midfielder this summer.

A tighter midfield three could also help free up Diomande and Vinícius Jr to stay higher up the pitch and limit the occasions where Bellingham and the other attackers end up getting bunched and occupying the same space.