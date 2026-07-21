Five Morgan Rogers Alternatives for Arsenal to Target

Arsenal were close to putting all their eggs in the Morgan Rogers basket. Keen to make a major splash to bolster their attack this summer, the club underlined the England international as the guy who’d help them build on a first Premier League title in 22 years.

However, while the Gunners were hesitant to match Aston Villa’s asking price for Rogers, having agreed to personal terms with the player, London rivals Chelsea had no issue slapping down a mammoth $157 million (£117 million) to pip Arsenal to the post. It’s a fee the champions simply weren’t willing to pay, but the Blues’ brashness will force them to pivot in the market.

Rogers is a versatile operator who’s capable of working off the shoulder of a center forward but has also had success at the highest level in a wide left position. Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis is set to join the club as a Leandro Trossard replacement, but there remains an expectation that Mikel Arteta will make a blockbuster move to bolster his frontline.

It wasn’t to be Rogers, so here are five alternatives Arsenal could go after.

Yan Diomande

Diomande reportedly wants to sign for PSG. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool were interested in Yan Diomande at the start of the summer transfer window before learning that the winger prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fortunately for potential suitors, Diomande didn’t exactly light up the World Cup with Côte d’Ivoire, so RB Leipzig‘s valuation hasn’t got any larger in the aftermath. It was already lofty enough after just one season of stellar wing play at the highest level, with recent reports suggesting the Bundesliga club is demanding $125.1 million (£93.5 million) for his services.

Diomande is an electrifying talent with a standout dribbling ability, and he may well be the X-factor Arsenal require in attack. There’s a distinct variance and unpredictability about the young Ivorian that the Gunners lack in the final third.

His ability to play down both flanks means not only could he emerge as the first-choice option down the left, but he would also offer Bukayo Saka respite. And boy, will the winger need it next season.

Bradley Barcola

PSG will only let Barcola leave for a big fee. | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Diomande is less of a sure thing than Bradley Barcola, who is one of Paris Saint-Germain’s four horsemen. The Frenchman has been deemed the most disposable of the bunch, though.

Still, PSG aren’t sweating over Barcola’s future. They have him tied down for the next couple of years and will only part ways for a huge fee this summer. In fact, L’Equipe report that the back-to-back European champions value the French international at $171.2 million (€150 million).

However, that stance could soften if PSG finally get a deal for Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche over the line. They‘ve now had three bids rejected.

Liverpool are also after Barcola, but you suspect the France international would be convinced by Arsenal, given the club’s distinct French connection. Barcola is of the generation who grew up familiar with Arsène Wenger and Thierry Henry, Arsenal’s record goalscorer.

The 23-year-old is one of the world’s best wide players, proven at the highest level. There’s a streaky element to his game, but his raw talent is as frightening as anybody’s at the position. He‘s a true game breaker.

Mika Godts

Godts enjoyed a breakout season at Ajax. | ANP/Getty Images

While Arsenal have cash to spend, they proved with the Rogers situation that they won’t be suckered into paying inflated fees.

Supporters are desperate for a star name, even flirting with the possibility of Vinícius Júnior winding up at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal have gotten to where they are under Arteta thanks to shrewd and canny business.

Tzolis could be an excellent Trossard replacement, and there’s a chance of the club targeting another young wide player to boost its frontline. Ajax’s Mika Godts fits the profile of a potential Rogers alternative after he enjoyed a breakout season in the Dutch capital.

Only 21, Godts has caught the attention of Europe’s elite after notching 29 goal contributions in 32 Eredivisie games last season. Rudi García curiously opted against picking him on his World Cup roster, so we‘re yet to see Godts truly prosper on the biggest stage.

He also underwhelmed in an often overmatched Ajax team during the league phase of last season‘s Champions League. While Godts is of interest, Arsenal would be taking a risk signing a developmental project in addition to Tzolis.

Kerim Alajbegović

The highly-rated Bosnian winger offered glimpses at the World Cup. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

It’s a similar story with teenager Kerim Alajbegović, who’s also reportedly on Arsenal’s radar. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international proved at the World Cup that he‘s far from the finished product, but he also offered enough to suggest that he could eventually blossom into something really exciting.

Alajbegović came through Bayer Leverkusen’s academy and had an impressive 2025–26 campaign with RB Salzburg. He’s since returned to Leverkusen, but the 2023–24 Bundesliga champions are said to be open to selling the crafty wide player before he‘s made a single senior appearance for them.

Atalanta and Chelsea have expressed an interest, and Arsenal may fancy making a serious pursuit. Right now, it’s hard to argue that Alajbegović is ready to star right away for a team of the Gunners’ ambition, and the arrival of either the Bosnian starlet or Godts would thrust a lot of pressure onto Tzolis.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford is still on the table. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It looked like Marcus Rashford would have a long list of clubs waiting for him after the World Cup when his tournament started with an effective cameo off the bench against Croatia. However, the winger barely featured during the latter stages of the tournament, with Thomas Tuchel preferring Anthony Gordon, who’s essentially replaced him at Barcelona.

Barça’s unwillingness to buy Rashford permanently must’ve felt like a gut-punch, and the Englishman’s career is once again at a crossroads.

His salary is an issue, with the majority of clubs around Europe simply unable to facilitate a move as a result. Managers also aren‘t fond of his lapses out of possession, rendering a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal incredibly unlikely.

However, he’s a player the Gunners have been linked with before. If they grow desperate, a shock move may be considered.

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