Five Players Who Could Leave Man Utd in January
Manchester United offloaded the bulk of their deadwood over summer, but there could yet be winter departures at the beginning of the new year.
The divisive quartet of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho were all sent packing on either permanent or temporary deals, while their replacements in the forward line have proven immediate hits for the most part.
Ruben Amorim’s squad looks much healthier than at this point last season, with greater balance and quality, but there are edges yet to be trimmed. There could well be more leaving Old Trafford in January.
Here are five players who could leave United in the winter window.
Tyrell Malacia
Tyrell Malacia was the only member of United’s five-man ‘bomb squad’ who didn’t leave Manchester over the summer. The left back, who missed the entirety of the 2023–24 season through injury and is yet to feature for the Red Devils this term, was close to joining Elche in the dying embers of the summer window, but the switch failed to materialise.
But January offers the forgotten Dutchman an opportunity to begin a new chapter—a separation that would undoubtedly benefit both Malacia and United. Having joined PSV Eindhoven on loan last winter, another such move could occur, but a permanent exit would be better for the Red Devils.
Malacia’s contract is up next summer, allowing the defender to agree a pre-contract with European clubs, but the looming expiration means United are unlikely to recoup any funds from a player they spent £13 million on.
Diego León
United made five signings over the summer, but you would be forgiven for forgetting the existence of Diego León. The 18-year-old left wing back was clearly an addition for the future, reflected in the fact that he’s yet to make his competitive debut for United’s senior side.
Inclusive of add-ons, the Red Devils splashed £7 million on the Paraguayan starlet, but despite Amorim’s public plea for wing back reinforcements, León has been ignored this season. Bar a handful of unused substitute appearances for the first team, he’s been representing the Under-21s.
Therefore, a loan move could prove beneficial for the remainder of the current campaign, offering León the opportunity to play meaningful minutes on a regular basis.
Ayden Heaven
Ayden Heaven’s minutes have been fleeting this season. The young centre back was signed from Arsenal because of his enormous potential and he made six first-team appearances last term, but a number of teammates sit well above him in the pecking order.
Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire all outrank the 19-year-old, while Noussair Mazraoui has also been utilised at centre back ahead of Heaven, leaving opportunities few and far between.
Heaven has started recent matches but has failed to convince, with a loan move perhaps the ideal solution given United’s range of central defensive options. If he does stick around, he’s unlikely to earn significant minutes given United are not playing European football this term and have already been dumped out of the Carabao Cup.
Kobbie Mainoo
Kobbie Mainoo will garner plenty of attention this winter. The academy graduate once considered United’s saviour has been used sparingly by Amorim this season, with his lack of game time understandably leading to frustration. The midfielder is eager to leave Old Trafford in January to aid his development.
Mainoo is unlikely to make a permanent United exit during the winter transfer window, but a loan appears increasingly likely—although a final decision is yet to be made on his future. With eyes on a place in England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, it’s no surprise that Mainoo is desperate to re-energise his career.
Napoli and Real Madrid are among the clubs who have been touted as suitors, with Mainoo believed to prefer a move abroad, and a temporary exit seems ideal for the youngster. Whether United will sanction a loan transfer remains to be seen, especially when they’re not blessed with depth in midfield.
But for the sake of Mainoo’s career, he needs to leave Old Trafford this winter.
Joshua Zirkzee
Another who has had to accept a bit-part role for United this season is Joshua Zirkzee. The arrival of Benjamin Šeško has limited his minutes and Amorim has even turned to Mason Mount as a false nine over the Dutchman on occasion. Starts have been few and far between, while appearances from the bench have not even been guaranteed.
Naturally, Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Roma among those interested in the forward. A return to Italy, where he was so impressive for Bologna, could reinvigorate him after an underwhelming spell at United.
However, Zirkzee appears determined to fight for his place, seemingly prepared to rebuff a winter exit in order to continue his United adventure. Should he change his mind, then a move abroad could be on the cards—and that’s arguably what the 24-year-old needs.