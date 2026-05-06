Five Potential Alisson Replacements for Liverpool Next Season

Liverpool are facing a future that long-serving goalkeeper Alisson may not be part of.

The Brazilian stopper was the final piece of the jigsaw for Jürgen Klopp’s great Reds team when he arrived from Roma in the summer of 2018, going on to win the Champions League in his first season, followed by a long overdue Premier League title the year after.

But times move on. With Mohamed Salah heading for the exit next month and Virgil van Dijk out of contract in 2027, that chapter of Liverpool history is quickly closing. Alisson himself is heavily linked with a return to Serie A, where Juventus is touted as a possible destination.

The 33-year-old, whose availability has also been limited by injuries in each of the last three seasons, is reportedly open to the idea that would bring down the curtain on his Liverpool career, forcing the Reds to potentially find a replacement.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed with succession in mind. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The most obvious choice to replace Alisson is the goalkeeper already signed as part of the succession plan. Liverpool moved quickly to buy Giorgi Mamardashvili off the back of impressive performances for Georgia at Euro 2024, securing the deal a year ahead of time.

He eventually made the switch from Valencia last summer, but the jury remains out after a patchy first season. Mamardashvili had a poor end to 2024–25, even before he arrived at Anfield, and hasn’t done enough to convince supporters that he can take over from Alisson right away.

The chance to cement his claim has come during the Brazilian’s recent absence, but Mamardashvili wound up getting injured himself. It’s certainly the easier choice, both logistically and financially, but whether that would be Liverpool ‘settling’ for second best is another debate.

Lucas Chevalier

Lucas Chevalier is benched at PSG. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

In a parallel universe, Lucas Chevalier is preparing to start for France at the 2026 World Cup. In this one, his challenge to established national team No. 1 Mike Maignan has fallen apart after a disastrous first season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Only a year ago, Chevalier was being named Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma and PSG were prepared to dispense with the towering Italian to install the upstart Frenchman as their new stopper, paying an initial $47 million to Lille.

Chevalier was permanently dropped at the end of January and Matfey Safonov hasn’t relinquished the gloves. Whether the Russian is the long-term starter remains to be seen, but PSG could fund an approach for a new goalkeeper by selling Chevalier, who might benefit from a career reset.

Emiliano Martínez

Twice voted the best goalkeeper in the world. | Marc Atkins/AVFC/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Emiliano Martínez basically said goodbye to Aston Villa at the end of last season, before a summer transfer never materialized and he ended up staying. Manchester United was the club the two-time Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper was hoping to join 12 months ago, with that no longer an option.

From an age perspective, it’s not a long-term solution—he’s actually a few weeks older than Alisson. But Martínez has played 211 Premier League games in six seasons since joining Villa in 2020 and has been a reliable piece of the team’s rise in that time.

What this might also provide is more time for Mamardashvili to ultimately still become the long-term No. 1, a position for which he doesn’t appear fully ready just yet.

Bart Verbruggen

Bart Verbruggen is well used to the Premier League. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

For a goalkeeper proven in the Premier League, but also with most of his career still ahead of him, Liverpool could consider Brighton & Hove Albion No. 1 Bart Verbruggen.

The 23-year-old Dutchman is approaching the end of his third season with the Seagulls, who hold a better defensive record than every team bar Arsenal and Manchester City. It’s 42 goals conceded in 35 matches played, and his nine clean sheets so far equals Alisson’s tally in 2025–26.

Verbruggen is already the established starter for the Netherlands and could play a prominent role at the 2026 World Cup this summer. Nothing about him would make this deal cheap, though. Sunderland’s Robin Roefs is in a similar boat but potentially slightly more affordable.

Đorđe Petrović

It’s been a strong season for the Bournemouth No. 1. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Back in the Premier League this season with Bournemouth, Đorđe Petrović actually has one more clean sheet (10) than Verbruggen and Alisson, as the Cherries hope to cling to sixth place and record the club’s highest ever league finish.

Petrović has been through the BlueCo machine at Chelsea and Strasbourg, costing Bournemouth in the region of $19 million in 2025. The Cherries have a track record of cashing in on players of interest to bigger clubs and so likely wouldn’t stand too much in the way should Liverpool approach.

At the age of 26, the Serbia international could also be considered a long-term option, while a transfer might be easier to negotiate this summer because he won’t be involved in the World Cup.

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