Will Alisson Leave Liverpool for Serie A Giant?

Liverpool fans still coming to terms with the impending departure of Mohamed Salah may also have to brace themselves to bid farewell to another modern Anfield legend in Alisson Becker.

The goalkeeper joined the Reds in the summer of 2018, arguably the final piece of the puzzle being assembled by Jürgen Klopp after Virgil van Dijk and Salah himself across the preceding two transfer windows. Already, not much of Klopp’s historic 2019–20 Premier League-winning team remains.

Shortly, Salah and Andy Robertson will be gone. There is no inkling that Van Dijk’s immediate future is in doubt, but uncertainty appears to be growing regarding Alisson.

It’s the passage of time more than anything else. Of that quartet, Robertson is the youngest, recently turning 32. Alisson is 34 towards the end of 2026 and, while not considered old for a goalkeeper, this has been another season in which injuries have limited his appearances.

The Brazilian missed 10 Premier League matches in each of the previous two seasons and hasn’t played more than 40 times across all competitions in a given campaign since 2022–23. Two separate hamstring absences have kept him out in 2025–26 and he currently remains sidelined.

Alisson ‘Receptive’ to Juventus Interest

Alisson could consider a new challenge. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The Times report that Juventus interest continues to firm up and that Alisson is “receptive” to the idea of securing himself a longer contract in Serie A than he has at Liverpool. Italian soccer also holds an important place in his career history, having first made his name in Europe at Roma.

Sentimentality aside, you have to assume that Liverpool’s data-driven hierarchy is weighing up what the best course of action is. The Reds have already brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili for a considerable fee—$39.4 million (£29 million) if all add-ons are triggered—which was an obvious move in succession planning after the Georgian’s emergence at Valencia and fine Euro 2024.

The jury is still out on Mamardashvili, but he hasn’t had opportunity to grow into the role, caught in an uncomfortable position where he remains the understudy but has had to quickly perform. He has also suffered his own injury, leaving Liverpool down to third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Why Alisson Exit Could Make Sense

Giorgi Mamardasvili is the succession plan. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool triggered a 12-month contract option on Alisson last month, extending his contract until the end of the 2026–27 season. On the face of it, it was a move to preserve his status for one more season. But there is another way of looking at it, whereby it means bringing in a transfer fee this summer.

The Reds have agreed to mutually terminate Salah’s contract one year early. Getting his salary off the books is a huge win in itself, but there is perhaps more to gain by placing a price tag on Alisson. Even a nominal fee would bring some money back into the club and help the process start over.

The other thing to consider is that Alisson, in a way that only a handful of others in the Liverpool squad still are, is heavily representative of the Klopp era. The Reds find themselves in a position where that era is over and there is a need for a clean break for the sake of the next chapter.

Even if there are no clear issues in the way there have been between Salah and Arne Slot, things are still unavoidably different to before and sometimes a fresh start for all involved is the easiest way.

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