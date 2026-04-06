Five Potential Destinations for Bernardo Silva—Ranked

Manchester City assistant Pep Lijnders has confirmed midfielder Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

“Every good story comes to an end,” Lijnders, stepping in for the suspended Pep Guardiola, revealed after Saturday’s emphatic 4–0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

“I hope he enjoys the last months, it is only six weeks, and he has a good farewell and he deserves all that attention as well.”

Silva, who turns 32 in August, is one of just five players to have played more than 3,000 minutes across all competitions at City this season. He remains a crucial part of Guardiola’s side but is believed to be keen on a new challenge after nine successful years at the Etihad.

Here are five potential destinations for Silva this summer.

5. Major League Soccer

Clubs in Major League Soccer are interested in Silva. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The increasingly ambitious world of Major League Soccer has long been linked with a move for Silva, who could be offered the chance to follow the likes of Son Heung-min, Thomas Müller, Antoine Griezmann and, of course, Lionel Messi in taking his talents to the United States.



Much will be decided by Silva’s ambitions. MLS is competitive but lacks the allure of UEFA competition that is often too strong for European players. At 32 years old, he may still feel as though he has plenty of years left to enjoy the Champions League.



Similarly, Silva’s potential earnings may well be limited in MLS, further harming the league’s chances of winning him over this summer.

4. Saudi Pro League

Silva could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix and Rúben Neves will have undoubtedly been in Silva’s ear about a move to Saudi Arabia. Dealmakers will be interested in adding another player of his high profile.



What the Saudi Pro League lacks in reputation, it more than makes up for in wealth. If money is central to Silva’s next decision, he will not receive a better contract anywhere else in the world, and it is already clear that moving to Saudi Arabia would not harm his chances of representing the Portugal national team.



Committing to a long-term deal in the Middle East could impact Silva’s other aspirations, however, and he may feel as though he still has time to take another contract in Europe before thinking about that.

3. Juventus

Juventus are trying to get back to Italy’s elite. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Masters of the free transfer, Juventus bring plenty of glitz and glamour and the chance to continue fighting towards the top of an elite European league on a salary that would fairly reflect his quality.



If Silva wants to continue fighting at the highest level, a move to Juventus will likely hold some appeal, although it must be said that this version of the Bianconeri is not the dominant force of years gone by. They are in a battle to qualify for the Champions League once again, having finished fourth last season and third in 2023–24.



Is that enough for Silva? That might depend on the other offers available to him.

2. Benfica

Silva left Benfica before becoming a star. | AMA/Corbis/Getty Images

On a number of occasions in the last few years, Silva has spoken openly of his desire to play for Benfica again before he retires, previously admitting his contract with City was a massive obstacle to any future move.



The door is open now and Benfica are known to be keen to take the chance to let Silva add to the 31 minutes he played for his boyhood side before his breakout transfer to Monaco in 2014. No other club can match that emotional aspect.



Despite his public statements, reports in Portugal have suggested Silva is not currently thinking about a return to Benfica, instead eyeing up one final big move before ending his career back in his homeland.

1. Barcelona

Barcelona can meet Silva’s ambitions. | Gokhan Taner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to match the finances on offer elsewhere but, as one of the best teams on the planet right now, they may not need to.



If Silva wants to compete for silverware at the highest level, a move to a perennial favorite in both La Liga and the Champions League makes a huge amount of sense, even if there is not an obvious hole in Barcelona’s squad for him to fill. Of course, any departures from Hansi Flick’s side could change that.



Silva is likely to have plenty of different avenues to explore. He could boost his bank account or realize an emotional dream elsewhere, but no club can match Barcelona’s guarantee of high-level competition. If that is what he wants, this decision could be a no-brainer.

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