Five Real Madrid Players That Could Follow Xabi Alonso to Chelsea

Should Xabi Alonso indeed become Chelsea’s next permanent manager this summer, he could bring new faces to Stamford Bridge that he worked with during his short-lived stint at Real Madrid.

A turbulent season in west London is only getting worse by the day. Ever since the Blues cut ties with Liam Rosenior, who they only just hired to replace Enzo Maresca in January, the team has spiraled further down the Premier League standings, winless in their last seven league matches.

Only lifting the FA Cup on Saturday could salvage the nightmare season, and even that would not be enough to right the sinking ship at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea need the right manager to come in and get the club back on track, and recent reports revealed they are “exploring a deal” for Alonso.

The 44-year-old, who lasted just 233 days on the Bernabéu touchline, is still considered one of the best managers out of work. Should Chelsea snag his signature, they could also potentially get a few Real Madrid stars willing to leave the chaotic scenes in the Spanish capital for a fresh start in London.

Here’s five players who could swap their white shirt for a blue one to play under Alonso again.

5. Fran García

Fran García already tried to manufacture a move away from the Bernabéu. | Alex Livesey-Danehouse/Getty Images

Fran García is likely in search of a new home this summer. The left back already tried to manufacture a loan move to Bournemouth during the winter transfer window, but Real Madrid reportedly ripped up the deal in the final stages.



Still, the Premier League is clearly on García’s mind, especially as he watched his playing time dwindle behind Ferland Mendy and Álvaro Carreras. There is room for him at the Bernabéu next season given Mendy’s latest injury setback, but it remains to be seen whether he stays or starts a new chapter elsewhere.



Chelsea already have Marc Cucurella, Jorrel Hato and the versatile Malo Gusto as options on the left flank, but the former has flirted with a potential move out of west London, leaving a spot open for García. The Spaniard thrived as a left wing-back under Alonso, a position he could return to should the manager bring his favored 3-4-2-1 to the Blues.

4. Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger could leave Real Madrid this summer. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Antonio Rüdiger is one of several Real Madrid players out of contract once the season ends, and there has been little progress to keep the Germany international at the Bernabéu for one more season, opening the door for a potential return to Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea are in desperate need of defensive depth and Rüdiger, a player who found much success in a blue shirt, could be the cost effective, short-term answer the club is looking for if he indeed becomes a free agent.



Rüdiger also comes with plenty of Premier League experience, which means he could hit the ground running next season, whereas a younger player from a different league might take more time to acclimate to the physical nature of the English top flight. The 33-year-old center back, meanwhile, is at his best when he plays with his gritty edge.

3. Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a Real Madrid exit. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

What Premier League club hasn’t been linked with Eduardo Camavinga? Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all reportedly kept their eye on the France international, who could bid farewell to the Bernabéu this summer in search of more consistent minutes elsewhere.



It has been a season to forget for Camavinga, but he still boasts an insane ceiling for a midfielder who has already won two Champions League titles at the of age 23. And there’s nothing Chelsea love more than dropping a hefty sum for a young talent with heaps of potential.



Plus, if Enzo Fernández leaves the Blues this summer—perhaps for Real Madrid—they will be in need of a quality player with Camavinga’s skillset to fill the hole the Argentine will leave in the lineup.

2. Arda Güler

Arda Güler was a favorite under Xabi Alonso. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest loser of Alonso’s Real Madrid exit was Arda Güler. After two seasons struggling for minutes, the Spanish boss gave a permanent spot in his XI, helping develop the young talent into a certified baller.



With a new manager coming in this summer and likely at least one new midfielder, Güler could once again be forced to prove his worth and work for a spot in the starting lineup, something he might not be keen to do considering his breakout season.



Instead, Güler could potentially reunite with the manager who spent countless time with him on the training ground and poured endless belief into him. Chelsea are desperate for a playmaker to complement Cole Palmer, and the versatility Güler brings—he can play in a deeper role, as a No. 10 or on the right wing—would give the attack a much-needed spark.

1. Gonzalo García

Gonzalo García has interest from clubs throughout Europe. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

The Liam Delap experiment was a massive failure at Stamford Bridge, and recent reports indicate the striker could be on his way out this summer after only recording three goals in 44 appearances in his debut campaign.



Delap’s potential exit puts Chelsea in need of a backup striker—and Gonzalo García is in need of a new club. The Spaniard is linked with a move out of Madrid, with Real hoping to cash in on the No. 9 as they welcome back Endrick to fill the role as Kylian Mbappé’s backup.



Gonzalo, who played the best soccer of his life under Alonso, would be the perfect player to follow his former boss to west London. The 22-year-old is a natural goalscorer and brings a relentless work rate that would ease his transition from La Liga to the Premier League.

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