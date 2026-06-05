Wrexham Preseason 2026: Tour Dates, Fixtures, Tickets, How to Watch

Wrexham will begin its preseason schedule next month as the club prepares for the 2026–27 campaign and another push for promotion to the Premier League.

The Red Dragons enjoyed a successful return to the Championship last season, recording the best league finish in club history with seventh place. Wrexham ended the campaign just two points behind Hull City in the race for the final playoff spot, narrowly missing out on a chance to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship is expected to be even more competitive next season. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and West Ham United will all benefit from parachute payments following their relegation from the top flight. Middlesbrough, Millwall and Southampton should also be among the promotion contenders after falling short last season, while Birmingham City are expected to invest heavily again this summer.

Manager Phil Parkinson will be hoping his side can hit the ground running following a productive preseason campaign. Here’s a look at Wrexham’s confirmed summer schedule.

Wrexham Preseason Plans: Confirmed Fixtures, Dates, Opponents

Wrexham will face four Premier League teams this preseason. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham kick off the summer schedule on Saturday, July 11, with a trip to Poland to face Wisła Kraków in the club’s 120th-anniversary match.

The Red Dragons will then travel to Helsinki to take on Manchester United on Saturday, July 18. It will be United’s first preseason fixture, with Michael Carrick expected to field an experimental lineup featuring youth prospects and players who missed out on World Cup selection.

Parkinson’s side will then head to the United States for the remainder of their preseason tour. Wrexham face Leeds United in Tampa on Saturday, July 25, before taking on Liverpool in New York on Wednesday, July 29. The club will conclude the Stateside sojourn with a final friendly against Sunderland in Philadelphia on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The Carabao Cup begins the following weekend, with first-round ties scheduled between Friday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 9. Wrexham have confirmed that they plan to use the opening round of the competition as an additional preseason fixture ahead of the new league season.

The 2026–27 Championship campaign is set to begin the following week, with matches scheduled from Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 16.

Date Opponent Venue Country July 11 Wisła Kraków Synerise Arena, Kraków Poland July 18 Manchester United Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Finland July 25 Leeds United Raymond James Stadium, Tampa United States July 29 Liverpool Yankee Stadium, New York United States Aug. 2 Sunderland Subaru Park, Philadelphia United States

Where to Buy Tickets for Wrexham’s 2026 Preseason Matches

Wrexham supporters can still purchase tickets for all of the club’s official preseason fixtures this summer.

Tickets for the opening match against Wisła Kraków are available to members through the club’s official ticketing platform, while tickets for the Manchester United fixture can be purchased through the Finnish ticketing website Lippu.

Tickets for all matches on the U.S. tour are available through Ticketmaster. The club are also offering VIP weekend packages for the matches against Leeds United and Sunderland through TrueFanTravel.

How to Watch Wrexham’s 2026 Preseason Fixtures

Wrexham’s preseason matches will be available to watch this summer. Full broadcast and streaming details will be announced in due course through the club’s official channels.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC