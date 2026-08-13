Five USMNT Players to Follow in Europe in 2026–27

The U.S. men’s national team player pool is brimming with talent in a way like never before as the 2026–27 season approaches, with more than 50 U.S. players on rosters across the UEFA confederation.

In the wake of a relatively successful World Cup, several USMNT players earned moves to Europe, and others are bound for potential breakout seasons in the upcoming campaign after transfers last season as they seek further chances with Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. squad.

Here, Sports Illustrated highlights five USMNT players to follow in Europe this season.

Sebastian Berhalter and the Middlesbrough Trio

Max Arfsten (left) and Sebastian Berhalter (right) made their first competitive starts in the EFL Cup. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Outside of Lionel Messi in 2025 and 2026, there was a case that Sebastian Berhalter was the best player in Major League Soccer with Vancouver Whitecaps. With unrelenting defensive prowess, the ability to spark quick transitions and the ability to fire accurate long passes and shots from distance, he became a vital player on the league’s best team over the last year and a half.

After impressing at the 2026 World Cup and establishing himself with the USMNT, Berhalter is bound for his first European season with Middlesbrough, as the club looks for Premier League promotion after falling in the EFL Championship promotion play-off final to Hull City last season.

Already, Berhalter impressed with an assist against Wrexham in his competitive debut in the Carabao Cup first round, and will hope to quickly establish himself as a bona fide second-tier star, with eyes on the top flight as soon as next season. If you’re tuning in to see him, you’ll also be treated to his midfield partner Aidan Morris and fullback Max Arfsten, both USMNT talents on the rise as well.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman is looking for a breakout season with Villarreal. | Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images/IMAGO

One of the breakout stars of this summer’s World Cup for the USMNT, Freeman embarks on his first full European campaign after joining La Liga’s Villarreal midway through the 2025–26 season. At the World Cup, he scored a vital goal in the USMNT’s win against Australia and played 90 minutes in four of the team’s five games.

While he has yet to get substantial minutes in La Liga, he is set for a breakout this season under manager Iñigo Pérez, who came into the role in June following the departure of Marcelino García.

With Freeman, Villarreal have a versatile wide defender who can also play as a defensive winger or in a back three. After finishing the 2025–26 La Liga campaign in third behind Barcelona and Real Madrid, the club is looking to contend at the top of the domestic game once again, while also chasing a deep run in the Champions League.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun’s future remains in question. | Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

The future around Folarin Balogun remains cloudy. The USMNT’s top striker at the World Cup and for the foreseeable future is currently with Ligue 1’s Monaco, where he has a contract, but he has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, as well as clubs in the Bundesliga, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. For now though, he’s locked in on Monaco, looking to improve on the 13 goals he scored in league play last season.

Should he stay with Monaco, there’s a chance he could push for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot after finishing fourth in the top goalscorers last season. He was still well behind Esteban Lepaul, who scored 21 league goals with Rennes, though.

Regardless of which club Balogun is at, he’s going to be must-watch and will likely play European soccer, with Monaco set for the Conference League and other destinations likely lined up for the higher-tier Champions League or Europa League.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic desperately needs to bounce back in 2026-27. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

AC Milan is still one of the premier clubs in the world, even with their struggles for relevance and championships in recent seasons. And Christian Pulisic remains one of, if not the best, USMNT players, despite his injury and international struggles over the last year.

Still, it’s must-watch TV as he fights his way back from injury, with hopes of helping Milan back to the upper echelon of Serie A, after finishing fifth last season and eighth the season prior. From an individual perspective, the 27-year-old winger will also need to rekindle his own form after a lengthy goal drought at the end of last season and a lackluster World Cup campaign.

With New York City FC publicly stating their efforts to bring Pulisic to MLS, any continued poor play could see the American end up in the league sooner rather than later. In many ways, the 2026–27 season seems like it could be make-or-break for Pulisic, especially in Italy.

Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo could be the next American to make the jump to the Premier League. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

It’s not locked in yet, but every indication is that Zavier Gozo is bound for Premier League side Crystal Palace from Real Salt Lake. While the 18-year-old uncapped USMNT prospect isn’t likely to slot in as an immediate member of the first team, he could very well get minutes in the Premier League this season.

A skillful winger and fullback who can cut in more centrally, Gozo has six goals and five assists in 16 MLS matches with Real Salt Lake this season and has shown positional versatility. He was in contention for the USMNT’s World Cup squad, and while he ultimately missed out, he could be in the mix for the fall windows and beyond.

While tuning into weekly Crystal Palace clashes might not offer regular Gozo-viewing, it will certainly showcase potential USMNT captain Chris Richards on the backline as he continues to stand out as a prominent centerback in the Premier League and internationally.