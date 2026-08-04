Surprise Premier League Club ‘Close’ to $15 Million Deal for USMNT Starlet

Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign 19-year-old American winger Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake this summer.

It no doubt stung when Gozo was left off Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup roster, forced to sit and watch the U.S. men’s national team compete on soccer’s grandest stage from home. But just a month after the Stars and Stripes crashed out in the round of 16, the teenager is in line for the ultimate bounce back.

The Athletic report Crystal Palace are in “advanced talks” to bring Gozo to Selhurst Park. The deal is expected to be in the range of $15 million (£11.1 million). Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid were among several teams interested, but the Eagles are the favorites to snag the American’s signature.

Gozo gained attention from multiple suitors across Europe after his breakout 2025 campaign. The teenager cemented his place as a starter for Real Salt Lake, making 31 appearances and recording seven goal contributions along the way.

He picked up right where he left off, tallying six goals and four assists in just 16 appearances this season. Gozo earned himself a 2026 MLS All-Star selection and now could be on his way to south London.

Gozo Could Join USMNT Contingent in the Premier League

Zavier Gozo could be the next American to make the jump to the Premier League. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Should Gozo’s transfer to Crystal Palace get over the line, he will be joining USMNT center back Chris Richards. The 26-year-old defender played a pivotal role in the Eagles’ Conference League-winning campaign despite missing the final through injury and would be a familiar face for Gozo to lean on as he becomes acclimated to the Premier League.

Gozo would have to face off with fellow Americans in the English top-flight, including Antonee Robinson at Fulham, Tyler Adams at Bournemouth and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United. The players are living proof of what impressing in the Premier League can do for their international careers.

After all, Richards, Robinson and Adams are permanent fixtures in Pochettino’s XI and starred for the USMNT on home soil this summer. There is no more competitive league in the world for Gozo to hone his talents and make the leap from the U.S. youth ranks to the senior team.

Crystal Palace finished 15th in the Premier League last season and bid farewell to manager Oliver Glasner at the end of the season. The Eagles, now led by Pierre Sage, are hoping for a much better campaign in 2026–27, especially with Europa League soccer now on the calendar.

Gozo, who most recently represented the U-23 side during the November international break, has yet to make his debut with the U.S. senior team. He will be itching to make Pochettino’s squad for the expanded international window in September and October, when the Stars and Stripes will take on Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

The Argentine boss, who recently inked a a new four-year deal with the USMNT, will be focused on developing young talent in the build-up to the 2030 World Cup. Gozo, alongside the likes of Cavan Sullivan, Neil Pierre and Julian Hall, are all eager to break into the team with the hopes of competing in Spain, Portugal and Morocco in four years.

Gozo, though, will have the edge if he makes a splash in the Premier League.

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