Five USMNT Prospects to Watch for 2030 World Cup and Beyond

It wasn’t the dream summer the U.S. men’s national team had envisioned as co-host of the 2026 World Cup, but it still offered some hope for the country’s future on the men’s international stage.

While the World Cup won’t be back in North America next time around, it could feature some of the current top youngsters in U.S. Soccer, and those under 20 could be in contention to play as veterans when the World Cup potentially returns to North America in 2038.

Here, Sports Illustrated looks at five names you should know heading into the next era of the USMNT.

Noahkai Banks

Noahkai Banks had a standout season in 2025–26 with Augsburg. | Marcel Engelbrecht/Firo Sportphoto/Getty Images

If Noahkai Banks had made a decision, there’s a very good chance he would’ve been on the roster this summer. The 19-year-old central defender has been among the best defenders in the USMNT pool, but has yet to decide whether his international future lies with Germany or the U.S. given he holds eligibility for both.

With Tim Ream likely done with the USMNT and an opportunity to start at center back, there could be an enticing option with the Stars and Stripes. At the same time, Banks has had U.S. Soccer in his Instagram bio for months, despite never committing to the senior team.

In his young career, he already has 31 first-team appearances for Augsburg in the Bundesliga, Germany’s first division, and other competitions, and last season, he started 20 of the club’s 34 league games.

The 6'3" center back may not be as physically imposing as Ream, but should he commit, he would add a more skilled defensive option alongside Chris Richards, with the expectation of remaining in Germany at least through the end of his current deal in 2029.

Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo made a late push for the USMNT 2026 World Cup squad. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

In the world of star MLS youngsters, Zavier Gozo is among the best. The 19-year-old made a strong late push for this summer’s USMNT, but ultimately didn’t have enough time to impress Pochettino in a tremendous start to the season with Real Salt Lake.

In his second full season, he has six goals and five assists in 14 games and is a skillful, elusive presence on a team that lacks immense talent. While he’s already impressed with the youth national teams, expect him to get a chance in the near future and to develop into a key piece by 2030.

Julian Hall

Julian Hall is an MLS All Star at 18 years old. | Federico Torres/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The USMNT found its main striker in Folarin Balogun, but how about a younger option that has shown a knack for goalscoring in MLS at just 18 years old?

Julian Zakrzewski Hall has nine goals and four assists in 15 games with a youthful Red Bull New York team this season, and is already in his fourth season in MLS. Early in his career, he had to leave matches midway through and couldn’t play after 7 p.m. due to New Jersey state regulations limiting labor for those under 16.

Now able to play full matches, the team has had a revelation season under former USMNT midfielder Michael Bradley, who is in his first year as the team’s manager. Hall’s production landed him a place on the MLS All-Star roster, as well.

The big question, though, is whether the USMNT can get him into the Stars and Stripes as the Polish national team, for which he is eligible through his mother, has already begun recruiting.

Diego Kochen

Diego Kochen has been a regular at the youth levels for U.S. Soccer. | Mateo Villalba/USSF/Getty Images

USMNT goalkeeping isn’t what it was in Tim Howard’s day. Diego Kochen might just be the best bet for a stellar young goalkeeper who could make an impact in the years to come. What comes next for him, though, will be critical.

Last season, he spent most of the year riding the bench for FC Barcelona as a 20-year-old backstop. While training in that environment regularly was undoubtedly beneficial, he’s taking a new step in 2026–27.

This fall, the Miami native will suit up for Danish Superligaen club Lyngby on loan from Barcelona, where he hopes to become the No. 1 and put himself in position for a USMNT call-up and a spot on the squad for the 2028 LA Olympics.

Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan will be able to join Manchester City once he turns 18. | Courtesy of Philadelphia Union

If there’s one name you’re going to be seeing a lot of, if you haven’t already, it’s that of 16-year-old midfielder Cavan Sullivan. Currently of the Philadelphia Union, the same club that produced Brendan Aaronson, Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty, he is pre-signed to Manchester City and will join the Premier League giants when he turns 18.

While Philadelphia manager Bradley Carnell hasn’t given him many opportunities, those chances increased ahead of the World Cup, with the 2025 Supporters’ Shield winners sitting in last, well out of MLS Cup playoff contention.

Earlier this year, Sullivan became the youngest U.S. player to score in the Conacaf Champions Cup and followed that up with his first MLS goal, becoming the eighth-youngest goalscorer in league history at 16 years and 227 days old.

Given that he will be 20 at the next World Cup, there’s a strong possibility he’ll be a key talent by then, with some big Premier League minutes under his belt.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC