Real Madrid 2025–26 Season Review: Los Blancos Implode in Spectacular Fashion
Real Madrid kicked off the 2025–26 season with the highest of expectations and failed to meet a single one in what was truly a disastrous campaign.
After Los Blancos ended 2024–25 without a major trophy, the biggest stars at the Bernabéu promised to correct course this season, emboldened by summer signings and a new face in the dugout. Except the 15-time European champions went trophyless, cycled through two managers and succumbed to a dressing room civil war.
For all their star power, Real Madrid never looked in much of a position to challenge for silverware, much to supporters’ dismay. Fans signed online petitions, booed the players at home games and called for radical change—and the club responded by giving former boss José Mourinho the keys to what currently looks like a crumbling kingdom.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s review of Real Madrid’s 2025–26 campaign.
Real Madrid 2025–26 Player of the Season
Kylian Mbappé
It’s hard to ignore the man who scored 42 goals this season. Kylian Mbappé was once again Real Madrid’s top scorer despite missing considerable time due to a knee injury.
For all his shortcomings in a white shirt, both on and off the pitch, Mbappé carried the goalscoring load for Los Blancos in every competition. The Frenchman won the Pichichi Trophy for his 25 goals in La Liga, nearly set a new record with his 15 Champions League goals and scored the brace that sent Real Madrid to the Copa del Rey round of 16.
When he was fully fit, Mbappé left his fingerprints all over the team’s successes, most notably with his two goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Yes, there is a very legitimate argument that the team is perhaps more balanced without him in the XI, but in terms of individual performances, his goalscoring haul is second to none.
Honorable Mentions: Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Junior, Aurélien Tchouaméni
Real Madrid 2025–26 Goal of the Season
Arda Güler vs. Elche
Arda Güler might only have found the back of the net six times this season, but he takes home the prize for the best goal of 2025–26 ... and it isn’t particularly close. The midfielder scored a stunning wondergoal in the team’s 4–1 win over Elche and made La Liga history in the process.
All it took was a quick look up from Güler to spot the goalkeeper off his line, and he didn’t hesitate to fire a left-footed strike from deep inside his own half. The ball traveled 75.02 yards—the longest goal in the last 15 La Liga seasons—until it found the back of the net, stunning just about everyone at the Bernabéu and the millions watching across the globe.
Álvaro Arbeloa said it best after the game: “We should frame it and hang it on a wall. It’s amazing. Wonderful. I saw everyone throw their hands up in amazement, and I did too. It was worth having paid for a ticket, or two or three, to see what he did.”
Honorable Mentions: Vinicius Junior vs. Benfica (A), Kylian Mbappé vs. Athletic Club (A), Federico Valverde vs. Atlético Madrid (A)
Real Madrid 2025–26 Performance of the Season
Manchester City (H)
Real Madrid’s 3–0 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 was far and away the best game of the season for Los Blancos. They came into the tie as the underdogs, predicted to crash out of their favorite competition against their favorite opponents.
To make matters worse, Mbappé was injured for the clash, leaving the team without their leading goalscorer. The Frenchman’s absence hardly mattered, though, because Federico Valverde had the game of his life. The Uruguayan bagged a first-half hat trick to send his side to dreamland—and ultimately the Champions League quarterfinals.
Real Madrid also kept a clean sheet, completely stifling Pep Guardiola’s men in front of an electric Bernabéu crowd. Not even Vinicius Junior’s missed penalty could dampen the mood.
Honorable Mentions: Barcelona (H), Atlético Madrid (H), Real Betis (H)
Real Madrid 2025–26 Signing of the Season
Trent Alexander-Arnold
There’s arguments against every single new face Real Madrid welcomed to the Bernabéu this summer. Dean Huijsen mightily struggled for most of his debut campaign, Álvaro Carreras crumbled in big moments and Franco Mastantuono barely saw the pitch in the second half of the season.
That leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold by default. The England international had his shortcomings too, of course. He spent large chunks of the season on the sidelines due to various injuries, and it took him months to acclimate to a new team and new league.
But even when he struggled, Alexander-Arnold still showed off that magnificent right foot. His sensational passing and playmaking, from set pieces or in transition, brought a creative flair on the flank for Real Madrid, one that had been missing since Marcelo left.
From the Club World Cup to the final match of his debut campaign, Alexander-Arnold tallied six assists in 35 appearances, a mere appetizer for what he can bring when he’s fully fit and has a true right winger playing in front of him.
Honorable Mention: Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid 2025–26 Most Improved Player
Arda Güler
Arda Güler was fighting for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti, constantly overlooked and limited to cameo appearances in already-decided matches. Then Xabi Alonso took over and everything changed.
Güler emerged as a true baller and became an irreplaceable part of Real Madrid’s XI. Sure, he still lacked physicality and didn’t quiet excel in the deeper role he was sometimes forced into, but he more than made up for it with his playmaking.
Even when Arbeloa took over, Güler maintained his production, infusing some much-needed creativity into a one-dimensional attack. The 21-year-old ended the season with 14 assists, tied with Vinicius Junior for the most on the team. He also scored six goals—and two came in the biggest game of the season against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Güler proved many Madridistas correct that he likely should have been the one to take over Luka Modrić’s No. 10 shirt.
Honorable Mentions: Thiago Pitarch, Endrick, Gonzalo García
Real Madrid 2025–26 Disappointment of the Season
Eduardo Camavinga
Perhaps no one was looking forward to 2025–26 more than Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman spent so much of 2024–25 stuck in the infirmary that a fresh start seemed to be exactly what he needed to remind everyone, including himself, what he brings to the pitch.
Yet when the lights shined the brightest, he faltered. Despite his defensive prowess, Camavinga was lackadaisical tracking back, especially in La Liga contests. At times, the midfielder seemed downright disinterested in closing down opponents, which too often resulted in goals against Real Madrid.
All of that paled in comparison, though, to his red card against Bayern Munich. In one moment, he all but ended Los Blancos’ Champions League campaign, and his standing in the team and in the eyes of the fans never truly recovered, fueling transfer speculation.
Even France boss Didier Deschamps took notice of Camavinga’s struggles and did not call up the 23-year-old for the 2026 World Cup.
Honorable Mentions: Andriy Lunin, Álvaro Carreras, Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid 2025–26 Most Appearances
Player
Total Appearances
La Liga
Cups
Vinicus Junior
53
36
17
Arda Güler
51
33
18
Federico Valverde
49
33
16
Aurélien Tchouaméni
49
33
16
Thibaut Courtois
45
32
13
Real Madrid 2025–26 Top Scorers
Player
Total Goals
La Liga
Cups
Kylian Mbappé
42
25
17
Vinicius Junior
22
16
6
Federico Valverde
9
5
4
Gonzalo García
8
6
2
Jude Bellingham
8
6
2
Real Madrid’s 2025–26 Record in All Competitions
Competition
Finish
La Liga
Runners-up
Champions League
Quarterfinals
Copa del Rey
Round of 16
Spanish Super Cup
Runners-up
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell