Fluminense vs. Chelsea: 3 Key Battles for Club World Cup Semifinal
Renato Gaúcho deprecatingly labelled his Fluminense team the “ugly duckling” of the Club World Cup quarterfinals, with the modest finances that have gone into crafting the tournament’s surprise-package incomparable to their remaining competitors.
“On the pitch it’s 11 against 11,” Gaúcho asserted. “Our opponent wants it, but we want it even more.” The semifinals await after their 2–1 victory over Al Hilal.
Fluminense have wildly exceeded expectations in the United States this summer, and are now on the cusp of their second Club World Cup final. Only Chelsea, who boast an almost 10-times-greater annual wage bill than the Brazilians, stand in their way.
Good ol’ defensive discipline, grit and attacking efficiency has helped Flu bridge the financial chasm on-field in the U.S., and they’ll have to function in classic harmony again on Tuesday.
Here are three key battles that could decide the upcoming Club World Cup semifinal.
1. Thiago Silva vs. The World
Okay, Thiago Silva hasn’t been solely responsible for Fluminense’s defensive success, but he’s been a major factor.
The Série A side head into the semifinals having surrendered the second-lowest xG per 90 minutes (0.75) and the lowest xG per shot, according to Opta. They’ve been outstanding at soaking up pressure, tending to sit a compact 5-3-2 mid-to-low block which aims to limit central space for opponents. If teams are able to bypass Fluminense’s midfield line, the timeless Silva has been on hand to mitigate any rising threats.
Silva is the on-pitch general who has seen it all. He‘ll even have some inside intel on this Chelsea team given that he only departed Stamford Bridge in 2024. The Brazilian never worked under Maresca, however.
The 40-year-old has been outstanding, and will be crucial in denying the Blues on Tuesday—not necessarily because of his ability to produce standout defensive sequences, instead his organisation and leadership. With Juan Pablo Freytes missing through suspension, the onus on Silva is greater.
Chelsea have talent in abundance in attacking areas but are without the suspended Liam Delap. Thus, it’s not yet clear whether Silva and company will have to deal with the physical threat of Jackson, or new arrival João Pedro, who won’t function like a typical No. 9.
Flu’s stoutness has been their USP this summer with three clean sheets, and they’ve only fallen behind once. A tight game state works in their favour, but Chelsea have been free-scoring in the U.S. This feels like a game where the first goal will be crucial.
2. Jhon Arias vs. Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella is one of Maresca’s most trusted lieutenants. The Spaniard was a mainstay in the Italian’s Premier League XI last season, and he’s recorded the joint-most minutes among the Chelsea squad at the Club World Cup so far.
He‘s a useful left-back, no doubt, and the manager’s tactical utilisation of the Spaniard has seen him emerge as a legitimate goalscoring threat via his late surges into the opposition’s box. However, teams have taken advantage of his aggression in one-on-one situations. Cucurella is capable of shutting down the world’s best, but there are times when his subpar defensive technique proves problematic.
Flamengo, for example, had plenty of joy down Chelsea’s left during their second-half rout in the group stages, as they exploited Cucurella’s willingness to jump out of position via slick combination play.
Fluminense are unlikely to overwhelm Cucurella via the overlapping runs of veteran wing-back Samuel Xavier, but Jhon Arias will fancy his chances of success one-on-one. While the Colombian has operated in Gaúcho’s front two in the knockout stages, he tends to drift out to the right-hand side.
Arias has been excellent this summer without contributing heavily on the goals and assists front. He’s their driving force in transition, and the man capable of producing a bit of magic. Up against Cucurella, not only will he back himself to beat the Spaniard one-on-one when the situations arise, but he‘ll be able to offer his team respite by winning free kicks. The Chelsea defender has committed three or more fouls in three of his previous four outings, while Arias has been fouled at least twice in four of the five games at the tournament so far.
Dead-ball scenarios could prove decisive in Tuesday’s semifinal.
3. Set-pieces
These two teams have scored multiple set-piece goals at this summer’s tournament, and Tuesday’s semifinal has the makings of a cagey affair which could be decided by a moment or two.
Fluminense are bound to surrender territory and aim to pick Chelsea off on the counterattack. Their proficiency in transition was laid bare on Matchday 1 against Borussia Dortmund, and their second goal against Inter in the round of 16 arrived after a turnover in the Nerazzurri half.
Arias is the man they’ll turn to in a bid to get them up the pitch against a Blues outfit who will want to control the entirety of the contest by ensuring it’s played in the Fluminense half. Corners could be a scoring avenue for Chelsea given their projected territorial domination, but, as noted above, Flu could turn to Arias up against Cucurella as a means of winning free kicks. The Colombian scored wonderfully against Ulsan HD from a dead-ball.
They’ve lost one of their primary set-piece threats in Freytes, but this may be the occasion for Silva to step up. Chelsea have conceded twice from set-pieces at the tournament so far, and Flu were penetrated by Al Hilal in the previous round.
The Blues, who will hope to have Reece James available on Tuesday, scored the joint-sixth most set-piece goals in the Premier League last season while conceding the joint-ninth fewest (10 in 38 games). Maresca’s side may not be distinctly vulnerable from such situations, but the David vs. Goliath feel to this semifinal will surely mean Flu see set pieces as a point of emphasis at MetLife.
