‘Has to Be’—Folarin Balogun Fumes at Red Card, FIFA Confirm World Cup Suspension Length

The U.S. men’s national team will be without star forward and leading goalscorer Folarin Balogun for the round of 16 clash against Belgium on Monday in Seattle, but he won’t miss any more games.

On Friday, FIFA confirmed that the 24-year-old’s red card would suspend him for just a single match, not the additional games the organization could have added if it had deemed the play significantly dangerous.

After scoring the opening goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute for a studs-up challenge that awkwardly caught Tarik Muharemović on the ankle. While the challenge went under video review, it was ultimately deemed a red card, reducing the USMNT to 10 men, which proved unproblematic in the eventual 2–0 knockout-stage victory.

Balogun, however, didn’t think his challenge warranted such a punishment.

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“If you’ve played the game, you would understand there are scenarios that you simply can’t avoid, and it has to be taken into context when it’s being reviewed,“ Balogun told reporters Friday. “I felt it wasn’t on this occasion, but I think, as you all saw, if there’s nowhere else to put your leg, it’s going to be unavoidable.

“I’ve seen many different opinions and takes, but for me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair, and it’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward, and I have to accept it.”

While the goal and red card brought him into esteemed company as the first player to score and be sent off since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy, it means the U.S. will be without the team’s most potent attacker in the pivotal matchup.

Balogun: ‘There’s Been Lots of Different Emotions’

Flo Balogun was destined to shine on the biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/vSwIE99sE0 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 13, 2026

Yet, the Monaco striker still has plenty of faith that the team can find the result needed and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. And at the same time, the bigger picture of what a USMNT World Cup run means continues to resonate.

“It’s been a roller coaster,“ he said of the 48 hours since the sending-off and before the critical knockout clash in Seattle. “There’s been lots of different emotions. I’ve been upset. I’ve been happy. It’s been surreal, to be honest, but for me, it was important to stay calm.“

“I never want to react out of anger or emotion. There’s still lots of people we’re inspiring, little kids, boys and girls who are watching, and we have to show them the correct way to handle things, even when you think it’s unjust. So I felt I did that, and as I said, I’m happy with the support, not just what I’m receiving. But the team, I think we’re all looking forward to seeing what we can do against Belgium.“

Who Could Replace Balogun?

Folarin Balogun could return in a quarterfinal. | Elysia Su/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Without Balogun on the pitch, the USMNT faces a tall task to replace his goalscoring prowess.

Ricardo Pepi, who struggled in the deadrubber 3–2 loss to Türkiye, is likely the first option. While he doesn’t offer as elusive an attacking look and isn’t up to the same standard defensively, his 19 goals in 31 games with PSV Eindhoven show he has an undisputed nose for goal.

Another option, albeit unlikely, could be Coventry City’s Haji Wright, who has played just one minute in the team’s six games this summer, including the two pre-tournament friendlies against Senegal and Germany, but netted 17 goals in 31 games in the English second tier.

Regardless of which player steps into the role, they will only have to take it on for one game and be good enough for the USMNT to survive the Red Devils, with the potential to welcome a well-rested Balogun to the mix for a quarterfinal against Spain or Portugal.

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