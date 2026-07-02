Three Players Who Could Replace Folarin Balogun for USMNT’s World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. men’s national team is staring down its biggest obstacle: the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Since 2002, the USMNT has not advanced past the round of 16 at the World Cup and reaching the stage, even in the expanded 48-team edition of the tournament, was seen by many as the absolute bare minimum for 2026. Yet, with how swiftly the Stars and Stripes won Group D and pushed past Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, there are now bona fide dreams of the Americans winning the entire tournament.

The USMNT has only won the round of 16 once, 24 years ago, in the team’s lone run to the quarterfinals. That year, the U.S. pushed past Concacaf rival Mexico before falling to Germany in the quarterfinals. All-time, the USMNT’s best result at a World Cup came in its run to the semifinals in the inaugural 1930 edition, but that 13-team tournament only began the knockout rounds with the final four.

After the 2–0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, there is confidence in the USMNT to make history on home soil; however, the team will have to do so without its top goalscorer, Folarin Balogun. The star striker will be sidelined for the round of 16 after picking up a controversial red card in the round of 32.

Without the man who has scored three of the USMNT’s 10 goals this tournament, here are three players who could fill the massive void.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi stands as the most likely replacement for Balogun. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The straightforward swap for the USMNT would be Ricardo Pepi, who saw the pitch for three minutes against Bosnia and Herzegovina as a late, energetic substitute. The 23-year-old is at his second World Cup and has long been seen as a key attacking player. He has, nonetheless, been inconsistent in front of goal at the international level.

While Balogun fits manager Mauricio Pochettino’s system, Pepi’s lack of defensive commitment has caused him to fall out of favor for the starting role. His goalscoring and attacking presence, though, is in the same realm as Balogun's—but far more one-dimensional and offering less physical prowess.

In the 2026-27 season, Pepi scored 19 goals and two assists for PSV Eindhoven across 31 games in the Dutch Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League, amassing those impressive numbers after recovering from a broken arm and other injuries. It was an outstanding output and one that had him contending for the USMNT starting role heading into the summer.

The adjustment would likely mean having to play threaded balls on the ground for Pepi’s longer strides to chase down, with hopes of beating Belgium’s Arthur Theate and Brandon Mechele at center back. Luckily, Pepi will feel rested, while the Belgian backline is coming off of a grueling 120 minutes against Senegal.

The former FC Dallas man might not be as dynamic or as multifaceted as Balogun, but he can certainly score, having hit the back of the net 13 times in 40 games with the USMNT.

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Haji Wright

Haji Wright briefly saw the field in the win against Australia. | Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

If the USMNT wants a more physical edge and someone who can play similarly to Balogun, then Wright is the answer. The Coventry City striker is bound for the Premier League next season after scoring 17 goals in 31 games to help his side top the English Championship and earn promotion to one of the best leagues in the world.

A menacing presence, he would offer a stronger frame and an aerial threat, but wouldn’t have the same pace as Pepi or Balogun. Yet that edge might allow him to start and wear down the Belgian defenders, before Pepi or other talents potentially find clearer opportunities.

The biggest concern on his front could be fitness and match sharpness, especially in the summer heat. He has not played more than 70 minutes since Coventry’s 3–1 win over Wrexham on April 26 and has not played over 15 minutes since May 2.

Brenden Aaronson... With Some Adjustments

Brenden Aaronson could allow the USMNT to utilize Pulisic as a striker. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

Brenden Aaronson is not a striker. He also wasn’t very good in the USMNT’s loss to Türkiye, where he played 76 minutes. Yet, he could be the solution, with some tactical adjustments.

A versatile attacking presence with Leeds United in the Premier League, he isn’t afraid of a big moment because of the sheer pressure of playing in England. At the same time, he could slide onto the left wing while Christian Pulisic moves into a center-forward role, with the team starting the match without a pure striker.

It wouldn’t be a traditional switch for Pochettino, and it’s unlikely. Still, it is just one of the creative solutions the Argentine manager could cook up that could not only offer a threatening tactical outlook but also catch Belgium off guard.

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