Folarin Balogun Matches Unwanted World Cup Record Only Achieved Three Times in History

Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Garrincha … Folarin Balogun. The USMNT striker now keeps historic company with three soccer legends after his action-packed involvement in Wednesday’s round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina at the World Cup.

Balogun scored right before half time against Bosnia and Herzegovina, finding the bottom corner with a fine finish for his third goal of the World Cup. Only an offside flag had denied the Monaco player an earlier goal in the match, which the U.S. eventually won 2–0 to progress to the round of 16.

However, by the time the second goal was scored by Malik Tillman, Balogun was no longer on the pitch. He had been sent off after 64 minutes for what was deemed serious foul play following a VAR review. Balogun’s cleat had raked down the back of Tarik Muharemović’s ankle. It looked to be accidental contact, but that wasn’t enough of a defense to stop the red card coming out.

It means that Balogun is only the fourth man in World Cup history to score and be sent off in the same knockout match. Zidane, Ronaldinho and Garrincha were the three that preceded him.

Zidane was infamously dismissed in the 2006 final for a headbutt on Italy defender Marco Materazzi, having opened the scoring for France from the penalty spot.

It happened to Ronaldinho in 2002, scoring a lobbed free kick for Brazil against England that proved to be the winner. But he was later sent off for a foul on fullback Danny Mills. It was considered harsh at the time and the BBC’s match report described the referee as “over-officious.”

Garrincha was the first player to ‘achieve’ this curious double 40 years before that. The iconic Brazilian winger, already a World Cup champion in 1958, was the standout player at the 1962 tournament. He dazzled throughout but was on another level in the semifinal against host Chile, until provocation from overzealous defenders out of ideas to stop him led to violent retaliation.

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How Long Is Folarin Balogun Suspended for?

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Garrincha was sent off, although physical red and yellow cards weren’t introduced to soccer until 1970. The suspension process also wasn’t as rigid as it is now and he was still permitted to play in the final after an apparent intervention from Chilean president Jorge Alessandri.

The 2006 World Cup final was Zidane’s retirement match so it didn’t matter what suspension was applied because he never played pro soccer again. Ronaldinho was banned for Brazil’s semifinal against Türkiye in 2002 but was free to play the final against Germany.

Balogun has to sit out the USMNT’s round of 16 match against Belgium, which is a significant blow given his output so far at this World Cup. The logical replacement is Ricardo Pepi, who stood in when Balogun was rested for the group stage dead rubber against Türkiye.

FIFA has the power to increase a suspension if deemed appropriate, as was the case with Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo at his very tournament, but that is unlikely with Balogun.

After round of 16 exits in 2010, 2014 and 2022, the USMNT is seeking to win a match at this stage of the competition for only the second time. The last came in 2002.

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