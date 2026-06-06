The Four Biggest Question Marks for Mexico Ahead of 2026 World Cup Opener

The Mexico national team is playing some of its best soccer of the Javier Aguirre era entering the 2026 World Cup, but there’s still some major lingering questions El Vasco is obliged to answer between now and El Tri’s fast-approaching tournament debut.

El Tri is flying-high entering the World Cup, full of confidence thanks to an eight-game unbeaten run that spans the entirety of 2026. Victories in all three of its pre-World Cup friendlies only confirmed Mexico’s surge.

The level of opposition, though, was not exactly elite, and although Mexico has a favorable path through the Group stage, a historic performance will require El Tri to navigate past strong rivals come the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Nevertheless, there’s no denying that Mexico has turned a corner this year, reaching a new level that has an entire nation starting to believe that a strong performance this summer is possible. Entering the World Cup, El Tri has more certainties than doubts for the first time in years.

But there are still a few puzzles Aguirre must solve in the coming days. How he decides to handle specific, nuanced question marks could determine just how successful Mexico’s World Cup campaign ends up being.

What to Do With Edson Álvarez?

Mexico’s captain looks far from his best version. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Just how crucial is the experience and leadership Edson Álvarez offers Mexico? Do these factors alone warrant him being included in the XI? If the answer is no, then El Tri’s captain should have a very reduced role this summer, and it would be purely based on merit.

If Aguirre picks his XI based on recent form, then Álvarez has no business playing. Érik Lira has been one of the most consistent performers for Mexico over the past year and has outright overtaken Álvarez in the holding midfielder pecking order.

Álvarez arrived at Mexico’s camp having played just one minute since Feb. 5 and, as expected, he’s looked incredibly rusty during Mexico’s three pre-tournament friendlies, making late, unnecessary challenges that saw him earn a yellow card in each of his last two appearances—which could’ve easily been red.

Mexico’s midfield has looked much more fluid with Lira as the anchor. He’s better on the ball than Álvarez and just as tenacious in his defensive duties, tirelessly winning duels. Aguirre has deployed Álvarez as a center back as well, a position to which he’s no stranger, yet one where César Montes and Johan Vásquez seem undroppable.

This time last year Álvarez was probably the first name in Mexico’s lineup. Now, though, starting him would be purely based on his intangible qualities as El Tri’s captain. Aguirre has a difficult decision to make, but opening the tournament with Álvarez as a valuable backup would be the most sensible decision in terms of doing what’s in the best interest of the team.

Who Starts in Problem Positions?

Israel Reyes still isn’t a guaranteed starter. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The bulk of the XI that started in Mexico’s 5–1 win over Serbia in its final warm-up match will likely repeat against South Africa in the opening game of the World Cup—if not all. Who starts at right back, though, remains a major mystery.

Jorge Sánchez lined up against Serbia but he failed to ace his final audition, struggling defensively and offering next to nothing in possession. Natural center back, Israel Reyes, plays almost exclusively at right back for El Tri, and though he might be more conservative and less adventurous going forward, he’s also a much more consistent player and better defender than Sánchez.

With Jesús Gallardo on the left being a more end-to-end fullback, Reyes can stay back and form a back-three in possession. Against inferior opponents like South Africa, though, Sánchez seemed to be Aguirre’s preferred option given his constant runs up the pitch. Now, Aguirre might be swayed to favor Reyes regardless of context.

Elsewhere, the left wing has become on of Mexico’s biggest strengths, with Julián Quiñones and Alexis Vega offering different profiles but undeniable quality. Who starts remains a question, though, Quiñones seems to have a slight edge. Both players will get important chances to make a difference this summer regardless.

Mexico’s midfield is suddenly fluid, technically gifted and electrifying. Aguirre finally deployed Álvaro Fidalgo as his organizer closer to the base and the game was played at his tempo. Brian Gutiérrez operating mostly in the right half-space but with license to appear all over the pitch as a box-to-box midfielder has been arguably the best discovery Aguirre’s made in 2026.

Given how comfortable and effective the trio of Lira, Fidalgo and Gutiérrez looked, will Aguirre dare to make any tweaks? Mexico hasn’t repeated a starting midfield trio since the 2025 Gold Cup, has the time come for Aguirre to stick with the hot hand?

Luis Chávez has a wand of a left foot and he’s certainly a valuable asset for specific contexts, but he seems destined to be a backup during the start of the tournament. If there’s one player Aguirre might shake-up his midfield for, it would be for the youngest player that will feature in the 2026 World Cup.

What Should Gilberto Mora’s Role Be?

Gilberto Mora will be the youngest player in the 2026 World Cup. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Gilberto Mora will unquestionably play a role for El Tri this summer, the question is how big will it be? Mora looked set to be an undisputed starter come the World Cup entering the year, and although he’s still expected to feature prominently, his place in the XI is uncertain at best.

The 17-year-old gem was sidelined with a groin injury for almost three months between January and April. Fortunately for Mora and Mexico, the teenager recovered in time and has already shown flashes of his difference-making potential.

Unfortunately for Mora, during his recovery, dual-national midfielders Gutiérrez and Fidalgo filed their one-time switch to play for El Tri at the international level. The pair made their debut and have since seized the opportunities they’ve gotten. With Fidalgo and Gutiérrez thriving, Mora could be the odd-man-out.

Giving Mora significant significant minutes off the bench to get his feet wet in his World Cup debut could be a wise course of action, easing the pressure on him that would undoubtedly come if he was included in the XI. Yet, Mora’s quality is something Aguirre can’t waste on the bench the entire summer.

What Aguirre certainly can’t do is treat Mora with kid-gloves. Mexico’s in-form midfielders have given Aguirre the perfect excuse to relegate Mora to a secondary role this summer. Falling for that trap would be a mistake.

Sooner or later, there will come a time during the World Cup where Mexico will need the Tijuana wonderkid to produce some magic. Aguirre must make sure Mora’s role—whether as a starter or a super–sub—keeps him sharp, because he remains one of the few players in El Tri’s roster capable of changing the course of a game in the blink of an eye.

Will There Be a Surprise Between the Posts?

Could Guillermo Ochoa (left) usurp the starting role from Raúl Rangel? | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The debate is over, Raúl Rangel is Mexico’s undisputed starting goalkeeper for the 2026 World Cup ... right?

Could there be one final twist coming in the endless and highly-publicized goalkeeper debate? Is the allure of giving Guillermo Ochoa a chance to reprise his role as World Cup cult-hero one final time too enticing for Aguirre ignore?

On the surface, there’s no debate over who the starter should be. Rángel has done nothing to lose his job—in fact he’s been mostly brilliant—and the goalkeeper battle essentially ended when Luis Ángel Malagón tore his Achilles tendon in March.

The only thing that could alter the status-quo is Aguirre switching gears at the last minute, which is exactly what he did in South Africa 2010 when he benched a then young Ochoa in favor of veteran Óscar Pérez in a decision that still baffles many to this day.

Ochoa is World Cup icon and his call-up is more than justified given his experience, leadership and Mexico’s lack of quality depth at the position. But Rángel is clearly the better option at this stage and everyone appears to be acutely aware of that.

Still, until Mexico’s lineup against South Africa is officially announced, everyone will have their guard up, and Aguirre shocking the world can’t be ruled out.

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