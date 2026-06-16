The Four Biggest Storylines for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

With the tag of “world champions” comes overwhelming expectation, and Argentina will discover that the hard way this summer.

La Albiceleste comes to North America for the 2026 World Cup knowing that only a second-successive title will measure as success. Manager Lionel Scaloni will hope that consistency can help his side to another crown after naming a similar squad to the one that flourished in Qatar four years ago.

But defending the title is immensely difficult. Only two nations have ever managed the feat, and no champion has held the nerve since Brazil in 1962. Argentina seeks to join an exclusive club.

The South Americans are likely to dominate headlines throughout the tournament. Here are four storylines that will garner attention.

World Title Defense

Argentina wants back-to-back championships. | David Ramos/FIFA/Getty Images

The question on everyone’s lips: Can Argentina win back-to-back World Cup titles?

On paper, there is absolutely nothing stopping La Albiceleste, who has continued on a steady trajectory since the 2022 tournament. The bulk of the championship-winning squad remains, with the 2024 Copa América triumph and mercifully-straightforward World Cup qualification campaign only enhancing its reputation.

Naturally, Lionel Messi will be Argentina’s talisman once again, but the stable core around the majestic 38-year-old is equally significant. A defense lacking star power must scrap with trademark South American tenacity, while an industrious and inventive midfield must support an impressive forward line containing the likes of Lautaro Martínez and Julián Alvarez alongside Messi.

Can Argentina defend its crown? Absolutely. Will it? Only time will tell.

Lionel Messi’s Final Show

This will be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup. | Luis ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Messi will understandably absorb most focus during the tournament—and for good reason. After all, this will almost certainly be the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s final appearance at the World Cup, soccer’s most prestigious tournament saying goodbye to its greatest-ever player.

After winning the tournament in Qatar, there is less pressure on Messi and his teammates to clinch the title, and whether that’s a positive or negative remains to be seen. Argentina could take its foot off the gas, or operate with an unrivaled freedom.

Either way, Messi will front any Argentinian success this summer, the maestro not only chasing another world title, but also the record for most-ever World Cup goals. Four more and he leapfrogs Miroslav Klose in first place.

The Inter Miami star will be playing in familiar territory as he chases a farewell befitting of his extraordinary career.

False Sense of Security

Argentina hasn’t been tested much over the past year. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Argentina is undoubtedly one of the favorites for the trophy, but there’s an element of uncertainty in the air. Scaloni’s side was terrific in qualifying, topping the CONMEBOL standings with little fuss, but it hasn’t tested itself against elite opposition since.

Dating back to October, Argentina has faced Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Angola, Mauritania, Zambia, Honduras and Iceland in friendlies, unsurprisingly winning all of those fixtures. Based on current FIFA rankings, Venezuela was the toughest opponent among those mediocre nations, sat 49th in the world.

Argentina will be eased into the action in North America with group stage fixtures against Austria, Algeria and Jordan, but opting against organizing friendlies against high-level opponents could prove costly come the knockout stages when matches with the likes of France, Brazil and Spain come into view.

Transfer Sagas

Julián Alvarez (L) and Enzo Fernández could be on the move this summer. | ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images

The summer transfer window will rumble on alongside the World Cup, with several Argentina stars likely to dominate gossip columns all the way through the tournament.

Atlético Madrid’s Alvarez is at the center of an ongoing transfer saga following persistent Barcelona interest and a mammoth bid from Real Madrid, while Enzo Fernández also appears destined to leave Chelsea this summer amid links with Spain’s elite. Cristian Romero could be on the move, Alexis Mac Allister has been touted with a Liverpool exit and the futures of Emi Martínez and Nico Paz are uncertain.

The impact the ongoing sagas will have on those involved for La Albiceleste remains to be seen, but they could provide an unwanted distraction off the field.

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