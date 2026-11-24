“You’re not really a manager until you’ve been sacked.”

The former Manchester City and Crystal Palace boss Malcolm Allison stood by his credo during a career which spanned 15 teams in five different countries over 30 years. Yet, Allison strode down the touchline with his signature fedora and cigar for the last time in 1993.

Over the subsequent three decades, the rate of manager turnover has rapidly increased. Sir Alex Ferguson, the most successful member of this profession the Premier League has ever seen, put the public demand for churn down to a reality TV show culture of voting people out.

There is a hand constantly hovering over the big red button of the division’s managers, with a revolving cast of potential victims forever patrolling the dugouts. Only one thing remains: the question of who will be next?

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is facing an uphill battle at Chelsea. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

If Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea reign was considered to be ruthless, the current BlueCo regime has taken matters up a notch. Abramovich never had three different managers take the helm in a single season, yet that is the fate which befell BlueCo in their first season of ownership in 2022–23.

The 2025–26 campaign was similarly chaotic, with Enzo Maresca’s abrupt New Year’s Day exit followed by the short-lived, eminently quotable tenure of Liam Rosenior. As Calum McFarlane, the interim two times over last term, admitted: “This is not an easy job.”

Xabi Alonso has discovered that to be the case.

After a goal-laden honeymoon period, it’s become abundantly apparent that Chelsea are fundamentally—and detrimentally—dependent on João Pedro for all their attacking invention while Moisés Caicedo appears to be the only source of vague defensive ballast. Injuries for both players have exposed Alonso’s minimal impact from the touchline.

The axe isn’t poised to drop just yet, but, as the Blues boss sighed himself, this is “a fragile moment.”

Régis Le Bris

Régis Le Bris has a strong reputation to lean upon. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Régis Le Bris’s future should be untouchable after leading Sunderland to the club’s first European season in 52 years last term. However, as is so often the case, those continental commitments have impinged upon the club’s league form.

A run of four straight defeats in the fall—followed swiftly by a convincing loss at the hands of newly promoted Coventry City—has ramped up the pressure on Le Bris.

Sunderland’s success has been underpinned by the quality that Le Bris cherishes above all else, “being hard to beat.” There is some of that same stubborness but it has proven to be very hard to win with Sunderland’s misfiring frontline.

Oliver Glasner

Nottingham Forest is a combustible club. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After suffering through one win from the club’s first nine Premier League games, Oliver Glasner had seen enough. “It’s now time that we change things,” the Austrian coach declared in an impassioned rant, “and that’s what I will do.”

Glasner got the requisite response, inspiring Nottingham Forest to a remarkable 3–1 win over Manchester City in the following match. Yet, they were back to losing ways in the very next game against Bournemouth.

“I think we can have a turnaround,” Glasner claimed, “and if not, the sixth manager will come in.”

Matthias Jaissle

The owners flew in to watch Matthias Jaissle’s team. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

It felt pointed that Newcastle United’s ownership representatives should travel to St James’ Park at the end of November. Matthias Jaissle, the manager they hurriedly appointed over the summer following Eddie Howe’s unexpected exit, had just lost five of his previous seven fixtures, including two in five days against the same threadbare Everton team.

If the powers that be had been making their judgement on the first 45 minutes against Arsenal, Jaissle would not have come out for the second half. However, a triple change, some stern words and a collective malaise from the visitors, inspired a remarkable turnaround. Even then, however, Newcastle could only claim a 2–2 draw.

Jaissle’s insistence on “verticality” can often take the form of aimless punts up the pitch, with the ball often flying back at Newcastle’s rearguard just as quickly while he takes his time successfully co-ordinating a cohesive press.