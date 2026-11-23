Chelsea are not expected to make a rash decision on the future of Xabi Alonso despite the humbling 4–1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, a new report states.

Many of those fans that remained to watch the gruesome defeat in its entirety could be heard chanting, “You don’t know what you’re doing,” in Alonso’s direction as the Blues fell to their sixth defeat in 14 games under the new manager.

Only three teams have conceded more than Chelsea’s 20 Premier League goals at this point of the season, while five defeats is level with 19th-place Manchester United. Just five teams have lost more games, with Coventry City the highest of those in the table (14th).

Despite Alonso’s underwhelming start, the Daily Mail report that he is ‘not under threat’ of being dismissed and that he ‘clearly’ deserves time. Indeed, it’s thought those in charge are keen to give him time to make something of the squad he inherited in the summer.

Upcoming fixtures against Nottingham Forest (17th) and Crystal Palace (20th) should give Chelsea the chance to respond, but anything less than six points is going to attract significant scrutiny.

MORE REACTION TO CHELSEA’S THUMPING DEFEAT VS. LEEDS

Why Chelsea Are Standing Behind Xabi Alonso

Support for Alonso from the stands is fading. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea’s new owners have proven willing to make tough decisions in the dugout, but are yet to operate with the sort of ruthlessness seen under the previous ownership. Liam Rosenior was given 23 games in the second half of last season before being relieved of his duties. He’s currently second in Ligue 1 with Paris FC in the team’s second year in the French top flight.

Rosenior’s struggles last year, alongside those faced towards the end of Enzo Maresca’s tenure, are actually working in Alonso’s favor. There are clearly issues with the squad that long precede Alonso’s summer arrival and there is a desire for stability to try and find a long-overdue solution.

Injuries to key players—namely defensive midfielder Moisés Caicedo and star striker João Pedro—have not helped Alonso, and the collapse of a Deadline Day move to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara was another issue that was out of the manager’s control.

There is, however, an awareness that results have simply not been good enough. Chelsea were defensively vulnerable last season, ending the 2025–26 campaign with 83 goals conceded in 59 games at an average of 1.4 goals per game. This year, that average sits at 2.1 goals per game, so things are clearly trending in the wrong direction.

Tactically, Alonso’s Chelsea have been nowhere near good enough. He has already shifted from a 3-4-2-1 formation to a 4-2-3-1 without success and is now chasing another quick fix as support from fans continues to dwindle.

The owners are behind Alonso for now, but if this slump continues for much longer, an uncomfortable conversation may need to be had.