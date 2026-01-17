Four Centre Backs Chelsea Could Sign in January

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will only have to wait a matter of weeks for reinforcements in the transfer market if recent reports are to be believed.

Chelsea appear set to bolster their ranks during the January window, targeting players in defence, midfield and attack. However, it’s centre back which has been marked as the priority position that requires strengthening.

Ezno Maresca certainly believed that Chelsea needed an elite central defender last summer following an ACL injury suffered by Levi Colwill, but the Italian’s pleas were ignored by BlueCo. Rosenior appears set to earn backing in the defensive department, however.

Here are four central defenders Chelsea could target this winter.

Jérémy Jacquet

One of Chelsea’s primary transfer targets. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Jérémy Jacquet is the man attracting most interest from Chelsea right now. Unsurprisingly considering his name, the 20-year-old is French and has been impressing with Rennes since breaking into the first team via loan spells with Clermont Foot. He’s made 29 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit and has quickly garnered attention for his aerial dominance and positional intelligence at a tender age.

Chelsea have already made contact with the youngster, as per reports, and would be willing to pay €50 million (£43.4 million, $58 million) for his services. While tipped as one of the most exciting up-and-comers in his position, that’s still an enormous fee—although that seldom deters Chelsea from conducting business.

Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi is nearly out of contract. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

This would be an opportunistic signing but potentially an astute one. At 29 years old, the addition of Marcos Senesi would force Chelsea to stray from their usual transfer policy, but it could prove an opportunity too strong to ignore considering the Bournemouth defender is a proven Premier League defender with just six months left on his current contract.

A cut-price deal would allow funds to be directed elsewhere but it’s not a transfer that would get pulses racing at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine has impressed on the south coast but wasn’t even a regular starter last season, usurped in the lineup by Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen—the latter someone Chelsea were eager to recruit before a move to Real Madrid.

Senesi doesn’t scream ‘elite‘ defender but he has been linked with Stamford Bridge.

Jacobo Ramón

Jacobo Ramón recently left Real Madrid. | ImagePhoto Agency/Getty Images

Much like Jacquet, the signing of Jacobo Ramón would be a risk for the Blues. The former Real Madrid centre back only departed the Santiago Bernabéu last summer, joining Como and impressing under ex-Chelsea star Cesc Fàbregas. However, the 21-year-old is another inexperienced yet expensive option.

Ramón has made just 24 appearances at senior level and was evidently somebody Madrid were willing to let go despite their need for defensive reinforcements over the summer. A purple patch in Serie A doesn’t guarantee future success, with a more established centre back perhaps a wiser pick-up.

Castello Lukeba

Castello Lukeba has starred in Germany. | Marcel Engelbrecht/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Somebody who boasts the potential of Jacquet and Ramón but greater experience and first-team exposure is Castello Lukeba. The defender impressed with Lyon in his native France before continuing his impressive development at RB Leipzig, edging towards a century of appearances for the German outfit.

The fact he’s left-footed makes him a desirable asset for any major European club and the 23-year-old’s speed, physicality and accurate passing skills only add to his appeal. The France international would be an expensive recruit but he offers greater security than some of Chelsea’s other targets. He’s been linked with the Blues previously.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE