Four Jobs for Andoni Iraola to Complete After Liverpool Appointment

The brief search for Arne Slot’s successor is over—Andoni Iraola has been officially appointed as Liverpool’s next manager.

The 43-year-old arrives at Anfield having worked wonders on England’s south coast. Iraola guided Bournemouth to improved finishes in each season at the helm despite the regular poaching of his prized assets, an impressive stint in 2025–26 culminating in qualification for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Liverpool post is an entirely different proposition, however, expectations sky high and results non-negotiable. While Iraola inherits an impressive squad, he’s tasked with regalvanizing a team that stumbled to a fifth place finish last season—only three points above Bournemouth.

Yet to work at a club the size of Liverpool, all eyes are on how he will adapt to a new situation. Here are the four jobs that should top Iraola’s priority list following his appointment.

Implement His Pressing Philosophy

Andoni Iraola is a demanding coach. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Liverpool’s play had grown stale and predictable under Slot last season, making the promise of Iraola’s high-octane pressing philosophy all the more appealing.

The Basque coach has earned great renown for the intensity with which his Bournemouth side played, Iraola demanding relentless work from his players out of possession to force high turnovers and retrieve the ball swiftly. It’s an approach more akin to Jürgen Klopp’s tactical setup than Slot’s—which is exactly what Liverpool need as they seek to rediscover their identity.

The Reds were outran in nearly every Premier League fixture last season, meaning players will need time to adapt to a system characterized by its intensity. For those who worked under Klopp, it might be a straightforward adjustment, but last summer’s signings—bar Milos Kerkez, who featured under Iraola at Bournemouth—might be in for a shock.

Liverpool supporters have always desired an attack-first mentality from those who don the fabled red jersey, and they will be treated to fast-paced soccer under Iraola no matter what. The manager’s overwhelming priority must be to re-energize his new squad, which will admittedly be made more challenging by this summer’s World Cup robbing certain players of a full preseason.

Fix the Leaky Defense

Defensive issues plagued the 2025–26 campaign. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images.

Bournemouth’s defense was certainly not watertight under Iraola, risk attached to the reward that comes with such a gung-ho system. Only six sides conceded more than the Cherries in the Premier League last season, although a mitigating factor is the dismantling of the Cherries’ defense in last summer’s transfer market.

With a much stronger backline in 2024–25, which contained the likes of Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi alongside Kerkez, Bournemouth conceded just 46 times in the league, only five more than champions Liverpool.

Iraola understands the importance of organization and structure, his tactical acumen having shone through at the Vitality Stadium. A difficult assignment awaits after a disastrous defensive campaign for Liverpool in 2025–26 has been exacerbated by the departure of Ibrahima Konaté, but the increased intensity out of possession should help protect an uncertain defense moving forward.

On the training field, Iraola must find a way to balance his attacking principles with defensive security. Failure to do so could result in a repeat of last term’s disastrous displays at the back.

Unlock Last Summer’s Signings

Liverpool need Alexander Isak to find form. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

One of Slot’s major shortcomings was his inability to properly bed in last summer’s expensive additions. Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong struggled at fullback, while Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak both produced forgettable campaigns. Hugo Ekitiké, who will be on the treatment table for the first months of Iraola’s reign, was the only success story.

The Frenchman’s absence means Iraola desperately needs to maximize Isak’s effectiveness next season. Four goals in 22 appearances is simply unacceptable, and the ex-Bournemouth manager will look to guide the Sweden international back to form after the World Cup, hoping to repeat the trick pulled off with Dominic Solanke, Antoine Semenyo and Eli Junior Kroupi previously.

Wirtz is another who’s facing a crucial season in his development. Iraola’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system should allow the German to operate in his favored No. 10 position, and a more offensive-minded strategy could bring the best out of Liverpool’s technician. The glimpses shown during his debut season must become far more regular under Iraola.

Kerkez should thrive given his relationship with Iraola at Bournemouth, while Frimpong’s role will need to be made clear. The Dutchman was a right wing-back at Bayer Leverkusen, but has looked uncomfortable at right back and right wing for the Reds.

A squad geared toward expressive soccer should blossom under the former Rayo Vallecano manager.

Bolster a Thin Squad

New signings, such as Yan Diomande, are needed for Liverpool to compete. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

How much say Iraola will have in Liverpool’s transfer business remains to be seen, but his strong connection with the club’s sporting director Richard Hughes—the man who hired him at Bournemouth—means there’s already a clear understanding of what is required to maximize the results of his philosophy.

Liverpool need investment to re-establish themselves, especially following the exits of Konaté, Andy Robertson and, most notably, Mohamed Salah on free transfers. Iraola must demand financial backing in the market.

The defense requires bolstering, with the signing of Jérémy Jacquet not enough by itself. Another center back is required after Konaté’s departure, while the fullback department could still be reinforced.

A defensive midfielder is also needed to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch, while enhanced options are necessary in the wide departments—preferably on both flanks. Liverpool might also need to source temporary cover for Ekitiké, whose long-term injury may not see him return until 2027.

Another busy summer is anticipated on Merseyside and Iraola must be at the heart of discussions over the future shape of his squad.

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