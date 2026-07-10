Four Key Takeaways From Xabi Alonso’s First Interview As Chelsea Manager

After weeks of waiting, Chelsea fans have heard their first words from new manager Xabi Alonso—and he’s immediately laid out some of his priorities and “nonnegotiables.”

The former Real Madrid boss, appointed almost two months ago as the replacement for Liam Rosenior, touched down at the Blues’ Cobham training base this week to begin work with those players that have returned early for preseason.

As part of his first day, Alonso sat down for his first interview with club media, in which he offered plenty of hints about what fans can expect from his time in charge.

The Challenges Ahead

Alonso has already been at work in training. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Twelve months ago, Chelsea were celebrating victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, with talk of a potential Premier League title challenge quickly brewing. To say things have changed would be an understatement.

Since the turn of the year, Chelsea have nosedived into crisis, with fans growing increasingly frustrated and no Champions League soccer to appease them. There is work to do, and Alonso is clearly ready.

“It’s a big honor,” he said of his new post. “To be part of this great club that is one of the best in the world, with great success in the last decades. It’s a big privilege to be a part of and now it’s looking forward to the challenge.

“We have challenges, nice challenges, ahead of us, but this is the beauty of the moment.”

Immediate Success Needed

Alonso arrived at Chelsea’s training base on Wednesday. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea’s rich history of winning trophies in the 21st century has created an uncomfortable contrast to the club’s current situation.

Chasing young, high-potential players with a view to building a competitive team further down the line may have its benefits, but for Chelsea, it is an alien concept that does not align with a fanbase that is used to winning trophies even when the team is not at its strongest.

Even if things are not perfect right now, Alonso is under no illusion as to the demands of the club.

“This is what excites me,” he stressed, “this challenge, this chance to prove that we can do great things, that we can create a solid base to be as competitive as soon as possible. We want to start good in the first years and the first games.

“The way they have, not so long ago, competed on the highest level, gave me assurance that the potential of the team was there, because of the quality of the players, because of the quality of the way they have played. So now, it will be the work to carry on many of the things that they’ve done and to know that we come in a very competitive level, the Premier League, but that’s the challenge.

“I’m sure that, with the commitment of everyone, with, for sure, hard work—that’s a must—and with the quality on the decisions that we have to take, we will be there to enjoy a good season.”

The Nonnegotiables

Alonso will demand a certain standard. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Many have questioned the culture that has been allowed to breed at Chelsea. Well-known accusations of a discipline problem have seen many fans already calling for a new direction of a squad rebuild that has seemingly been ongoing for several years now.

Alonso, a perfectionist from his playing days, is clearly prepared to demand maximum effort from every player.

“There are football principles that are unnegotiatable,” he stressed. “In football, you need to be willing to pay all the price to compete on the highest level, so you can’t hold back anything. You need to give everything you have for the benefit of the team. And the team is always the most important thing.

“We need to create that culture, which is the process, and the process is on a daily basis here at Cobham, training every day to prepare for when we have to perform in front of our fans. But on the daily basis, we need to be the best and we need to know that the team is the most important.”

He added: “I loved and lived for football. I was born and raised around football, so that’s in my veins. That’s something that ... I did it as a player, and now I do it as a coach, I feel that I want to transmit to the team, to the players that we feel that passion for the game, that hunger for the game, to be competitive, to feel that wherever we go, we can win. I did this as a player and I’m enjoying doing that on the sidelines.

“The structure is great but you need to give soul, to give purpose. You need to bring a good work, good energy, positiveness.”

‘A Football Idea’

Alonso is expected to have significant influence at Chelsea. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Having seen the club tumble off the rails in 2026, Chelsea officials have promised to make changes to their divisive strategy and are believed to have started that process with Alonso’s appointment.

When hired in May, Alonso was unveiled as Chelsea’s new “manager,” rather than “head coach.” It may not look like much on paper, but the modern game has veered away from “managers” in search of people whose sole responsibility is to lead the team, while recruitment and other off-field issues are handled by directors, of which Chelsea are known to have plenty.

Chelsea’s decision-makers are still expected to set the tone, but Alonso is believed to have been given significant influence in deciding Chelsea’s vision and building what the boss described as a “football idea.”

“The potential of the squad and the team made me very excited,” he explained. “To find a squad to work with, to create a football idea, to bring excitement to the stadium and to connect with the fans and that they really like what we’re doing.”

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC