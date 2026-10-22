Four Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Replacements PSG Could Sign After ACL Injury

Paris Saint-Germain might well have triumphed over Barcelona in their recent Champions League tie, but that victory came at a significant cost.

Ousmane Dembélé and Marquinhos both suffered muscle injuries which will sideline them for several weeks of action, but, most tragically, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore his ACL at Parc des Princes, likely ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Having allowed Bradley Barcola—it was Kvaratskhelia’s January 2025 arrival in the capital that derailed Barcola’s PSG career—and Ibrahim Mbaye to depart for the Premier League during the summer, the French giants now boast just three senior wingers in their roster. That is discounting Dembélé, who has been transformed into a central striker by Luis Enrique. Désiré Doué is the leader of the pack, supported by newer summer recruits Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts.

But if PSG are going to win their third successive Champions League crown and match what only Real Madrid have done in the post-1992 era, alongside sweeping up domestic titles this season, then Luis Enrique needs a replacement for his Georgian superstar—even if only for the short-term.

Here are four players that could be signed to fill Kvaratskhelia’s shoes.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is not a guaranteed starter for Man Utd. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

PSG were regularly touted with interest in Marcus Rashford during his unhappy years at Manchester United. While the Englishman has now been reintegrated following loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, there’s still uncertainty over his long-term future at Old Trafford, especially considering his current contract expires in 2028.

As Michael Carrick’s side continue to suffer during their dismal start to the season, during which Rashford has failed to inspire confidence, perhaps the door is left ajar for another exit.

Barça benefitted from the temporary signing of Rashford last season, with the Englishman producing 25 goal involvements across all competitions. He’s exactly the kind of player who could thrive in a less competitive division like Ligue 1, while also boasting the versatility to occupy multiple roles across the front line, as was the case at Barcelona.

Rashford could prove a useful replacement for Doué and Akliouche, who appear the likely winger pairing during Kvaratskhelia’s lengthy road to recovery.

Endrick

Endrick has starred in France previously. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Despite Endrick’s agency dismissing speculation over his Real Madrid exit in the near future, the youngster’s limited involvement under José Mourinho points to a possible loan move during the second half of the campaign amid a raft of interest.

Endrick spent half of the 2025–26 campaign in France with Lyon, where he produced consistently eye-catching performances as a striker and wide forward. The 21-year-old scored eight goals and assisted as many during his 21 appearances on loan.

With Kylian Mbappé untouchable and Carlos Espí making a fine impression from the bench during his debut season at the Bernabéu, an imminent increase in game time appears unlikely for Endrick, who has played just four games for Madrid this term.

PSG’s fluid forward line could accommodate Endrick easily. Dembélé could be moved to the wing if necessary to make room in the No. 9 position, while the Brazil international could himself feature on the right flank as Doué shifts to the left-hand side.

Estêvão

Estêvão has been used sparingly by Xabi Alonso. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Another Brazilian wonderkid struggling for minutes with European royalty is Estêvão.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival and frequent deployment of the 3-4-2-1 formation at Chelsea has restricted the 19-year-old’s involvement. While capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or right winger, he’s made just seven appearances under his new manager, starting none of the club’s Premier League matches.

With an established forward trio of João Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers thriving, and no European soccer to facilitate rotation, it appears inevitable that Estêvão will be forced to accept a bit-part role in Alonso’s first campaign.

Perhaps PSG could rescue him.

While Chelsea would be unwilling to allow a permanent exit for one of the world’s brightest talents, they could sanction a loan switch to Paris to further Estêvão’s development. Enrique would be an incredible tutor to help boost the teenager’s output and confidence.

Said El Mala

Said El Mala could prove a relatively cheap solution. | Osama Faisal/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

If PSG want something more permanent without breaking the bank, they could turn to up-and-coming Köln star Said El Mala.

The Champions League holders already splashed the cash on youthful reinforcements over the summer when recruiting Akliouche and Godts, but Kvaratskhelia’s injury could force them to re-enter the market in search for emerging talents with enormous long-term potential.

El Mala certainly fits the bill following his breakout season in the Bundesliga. During the 2025–26 campaign, the 20-year-old scored 13 times and provided four assists despite his tender age and lack of experience in the first division.

The Germany international, who was recently capped twice by Jürgen Klopp, is a robust and explosive left winger with a relatively affordable price tag. Brentford had agreed a $56 million fee with Köln for his signature before the player opted out of a move—a total considered pocket change to PSG’s Qatari ownership.

El Mala could strike the perfect balance between short-term impact and long-term success.