Four Storylines to Watch Out for in Crucial Man City vs. Arsenal Clash

Unlike in knockout games, there are very few Premier League matches with genuinely seismic consequences. However, one such event arrives on Sunday, with table-topping Arsenal visiting a Manchester City doggedly chasing them down.

City have chipped away at Arsenal’s advantage in recent weeks and will move within three points of their Premier League title rivals with victory—the Cityzens notably boast a game in hand and momentum is already swinging their way. It could entirely change hands at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal, however, cannot be underestimated despite a recent slump in form. The Gunners could all but wrap up a drought-ending title by tasting victory in Manchester, while even a draw would be an enormously positive result for Mikel Arteta’s leaders.

Nerves will be jangling and pulses racing before a ball is even kicked, with expectations through the roof for one of the most consequential fixtures in recent Premier League history.

Here are four storlyines to keep tabs on during Sunday’s title fight.

A Genuine Title Showdown

Rarely do such high-profile battles arrive late in the season. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

We hear it a lot. “This fixture could have a huge impact on the Premier League title race.” Rarely does that cliché carry as much weight as it does here.

While the math will say this is not absolutely must-win for either side, we all know that is not the reality. These are two formidable units racing against the clock to build an insurmountable lead over the other, with Sunday’s victor likely to go on and do exactly that.

City boss Pep Guardiola has already admitted he will accept defeat in the title race if his side fails to win. Victory for Arsenal would leave the Gunners nine points clear having played just one game more than their rivals. Assuming that gap eventually drops to six when City play their game in hand, making up that deficit across just five remaining fixtures seems almost impossible.

Expect wild celebrations after the final whistle here. The winners will know they are probably getting their hands on the title.

Arsenal’s Etihad Curse

Arsenal haven’t won at the Etihad Stadium since 2015. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal are on a run of two consecutive draws at the Etihad, which is actually a significant improvement on their recent streak of misery.

Before a 0–0 draw in March 2024, Arsenal had come out the losing side in each of their previous eight trips to blue Manchester, conceding 22 goals and offering up just four in return. To put their nightmare into perspective, Arsenal have not won at the stadium since City changed badge in 2015.

The recent upturn in results is good news for Arsenal—a similar result would still be a huge boost to their title aspirations—but this is clearly not a happy stomping ground for the Gunners.

Expansive Cityzens vs. Drab Gunners

Two contrasting styles clash in Manchester. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

The previous title rivalry, between City and Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, involved two teams playing attractive, entertaining soccer in an attempt to completely overwhelm every other team on the planet. This battle is playing out a little differently.

City are still trying to do exactly that, coming into their own late in the season with steamrolling performances against big names like Chelsea, Liverpool and even Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final. The Gunners instead embrace criticism of a grittier style that revolves around stability over flair.

It is the clash of two differing ideologies. Arsenal have become ruthlessly efficient at grinding out victories—a reputation nobody will remember in years to come if it leads to silverware—while City are looking to entertain their way to victory. Only one style will prevail on Sunday.

Set-Piece Drama

Set pieces could prove decisive. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The harsh reality of the modern-day Premier League is these seismic meetings between title rivals do not always entertain. We’ve often seen teams more scared of defeat than excited by victory, with those games turning into turgid affairs defined by set pieces.

That narrative would undoubtedly play into Arsenal’s hands, with the Gunners’ penchant for a goal from a corner no secret this season. Even if City dominate possession as expected, Arsenal will not be scared of sitting back and trying to snatch a set-piece goal.

Arsenal, unsurprisingly, lead the Premier League in set-piece goals. City, meanwhile, head into the day with a set-piece return bettered by no fewer than 14 other teams in the division. Guardiola cannot afford for this game to be decided by a dead ball.

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