“Football is about making mistakes,” Mauricio Pochettino warned before his first outing at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager. The Argentine coach’s players took that message a little too literally in a 4–0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday that must have left Pochettino considering whether taking the role in the first place was a mistake of his own.

The collapse in front of an increasingly apathetic home crowd captured the vicious spiral currently engulfing United. The hosts started the better of the two sides, hitting the woodwork and showing more cohesion before Brentford struck in the 19th minute. United still weren’t as calamitous as they have been in the recent past—a low bard, admittedly—yet the tone changed after Callum Wilson nabbed his second of the first half.

Having peppered Brentford’s goal in the opening 45 minutes, United lost belief after the break, giving in to typical finishing frustrations as their visitors demonstrated a remarkable ruthlessness at the other end of the pitch.

Pochettino is right to categorize this fickle sport as a game which swings on errors. But few sides in the Premier League are as willing to commit these blunders as United. This is precisely why United haven’t kept a single top-flight clean sheet in any of their 12 league games this term—the first time the club have sunk to such a nadir since the 1930–31 campaign—and why they face the daunting prospect of ending the weekend bottom of the table.

Man Utd’s Dismal Defenders Not the Only Ones to Blame

It was not a good start for Harry Maguire. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Success has many fathers but failure is an orphan, so the saying goes. In truth, Manchester United’s utterly dismal defensive record is a collective birth, even if the same forlorn figures are always the ones with bloody hands.

Not for the first time this season, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro were both left woefully outwitted by Brentford’s veteran striker, Wilson. The wily 34-year-old had not scored a Premier League goal all season before he came up against Manchester United’s dozing duo. Within 13 first-half minutes, he had a brace.

Both center backs took turns looking entirely out of their depth against a striker relegated with West Ham United last term. Maguire was left whirling around looking for a place to stand for Wilson’s opener, turning with the speed and grace of a garbage truck as he tried and failed to lunge into a block. United’s lumbering defender was nutmegged as Dango Ouattara teed up Brentford’s second, yet Yoro’s failure to track the one-paced Wilson was even more catastrophic.

United’s rearguard is a jangling medley of incompetent youth and aging competence—but that stretches across the entire field.

Brentford did not pose a consistent attacking threat because they didn’t have to. On the rare occasions they got the ball forward, there was ample time and room to make the most of these opportunities, with Mikkel Damsgaard given every chance to punch a forward pass in the buildup to both goals.

After an actually impressive pressing display against Sporting CP in midweek, United were desperately sluggish on Saturday. There was a sense of heaviness in the limbs of the hosts. “Today we showed how we want to play after just one week of working together,” Pochettino had beamed on Wednesday night. The same simply cannot be said of this weekend—which was to be expected. After a summer of questionable conditioning, no manager can make a full roster of players significantly fitter overnight.

Pochettino’s Faith in Zirkzee Not Rewarded

It’s not going Joshua Zirkzee’s way. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Saturday marked the first time in almost exactly a year that Zirkzee had been picked to start consecutive Manchester United matches. Ruben Amorim was still in charge of the team sheets the last time the Dutch forward got a run out against Crystal Palace and West Ham United as November bled into December 2025. That faith was not rewarded.

Zirkzee is a curious figure. A 6'4" striker who doesn’t score or offer much of an aerial presence, the Netherlands international is at his best when combining intricately in tight spaces. Yet, his flicks around the corner were erratic against Brentford, veering wildly between deft and dismal within seconds of each other.

United’s center back Maguire took as many touches in the opposition penalty area as Zirkzee, who only forced Caoimhín Kelleher into one easy save. Considering the talent left on the bench in place of a player United are expected to be open to selling in January, it was an odd gamble which did not pay off for Pochettino.

$175 Million of Forwards on the Bench

Bryan Mbeumo (left) and Matheus Cunha were surprising substitutes. | Zohaib Alam/Manchester United/Getty Images

“Money well invested,” Brighton’s Fabian Hürzeler said of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha shortly after Manchester United committed around $175 million on the purchase of two proven Premier League goalscorers in the summer of 2025.

Despite United’s well-documented struggles over the past eight months, Mbeumo and Cunha have offered the brightest sparks outside of Bruno Fernandes, combining for 26 Premier League goals in red. The front three which Pochettino started with on Saturday have scored just 10 over that same period; Zirkzee (three), Patrick Dorgu (five) and Amad Diallo (two).

Pochettino became the first Manchester United manager to name Mbeumo and Cunha on the bench for a Premier League game, explaining another intriguing selection decision as part of his continued squad audit.

“When we arrive, it is about assessing the players,” the Argentine outlined prematch. “I think always the circumstance because we play a lot of games in a very small window. We decided on a few changes from the game against Liverpool. It is a situation you need to manage.”

Considering all three of Zirkzee, Dorgu and Amad were hooked by the 70th minute, Pochettino probably didn’t come away from another chastening defeat with an entirely positive assessment.

Faint Flickers of Hope Through Forgotten Source

Harry Maguire went close for Man Utd. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

At this point, any attempts to look for positives at Manchester United must feel like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Yet, there were some faint flickers to cling to even in the depths of another harrowing defeat.

There has been a collective decline in set-piece efficiency across the Premier League this season, but United’s drop-off has been the most extreme. Only Arsenal outscored the Red Devils from dead balls last term, yet they boasted just one set-piece goal from the first 11 games of the current Premier League season.

Casemiro’s sale has no doubt played a significant role as such a prominent point of first contact for so many of Fernandes’s deliveries. The Brazilian also served as a decoy so that Maguire wasn’t double- and triple-teamed from these scenarios, as he often has been this term. There was some respite in that regard on Saturday.

A series of creative routines, shifting the angle of the delivery with more movement in the box, got Maguire into some promising positions. The center back notably thundered the ball against the crossbar while the game was still goalless and proved to be a repeated menace. By the end of the contest, Brentford were fortunate to not have conceded at least one set-piece goal from United. Yet, that offered little comfort amid the torrent of boos raining down on Old Trafford by the end of play on Saturday.

Set-Piece Stats vs. Brentford First 11 Games of 2026–27 Ave. 2025–26 Ave. Goals 0 0.09 0.50 xG 0.87 0.24 0.39 Shots 7 5.0 4.0