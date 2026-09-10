Four Uncapped Players the USMNT Could Call for Fall Friendlies—Ranked

The next era of the U.S. men’s national team will introduce some new faces, manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters this week, but it will be a patient approach alongside the squad’s veteran presence.

As the USMNT approaches its first games since falling out of the 2026 World Cup on home soil in the round of 16 against Belgium, the new roster and path to 2030 begin in earnest. For Pochettino, it comes with a new contract and a long-term vision, with the LA 2028 Olympic U-23 tournament also a priority for U.S. Soccer.

In the coming weeks, Pochettino will call in an expected expanded roster for friendlies against Peru, Chile, Canada and Mexico, with all of those considerations a part of the mix.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into four currently uncapped players who could make their way onto the list later this month.

4. Cole Campbell (SV Elversberg)

Cole Campbell helped SV Elversberg to a first-ever Bundesliga win. | Harald Tittel/picture alliance/Getty Images

SV Elversberg, representing a town of just 11,000 people, is one of the best stories to start the 2026–27 European season. In the latest chapter of their meteoric rise from the depths of German soccer, they have secured three wins in their first three Bundesliga matches.



Cole Campbell, a 20-year-old right winger, has played a big part in the early-season success, scoring in an opening 3–2 win over Bayer Leverkusen and amassing 129 minutes through the first two games.



While Pochettino’s attacking positions have relative depth at this point, it would be borderline malpractice for the Argentine not to give an in-form youngster a chance this fall. At the very least, he is worth a look at the national team level and could be a perfect fit for the Olympics in just under two years.

3. Zavier Gozo (Crystal Palace)

Zavier Gozo secured a big move to the Premier League. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Zavier Gozo is not in as good a position to contribute to the USMNT as he was when he made a late push for the World Cup roster amid a stellar start to the season with Real Salt Lake. While he set a record for the most expensive outgoing homegrown sale this summer with his $15 million move to Crystal Palace, he has played just 39 minutes since leaving MLS at the senior level.



Still, bringing in the transition-minded wingback could be worthwhile in the expanded roster and would at the very least give him some needed minutes. It is also expected that Steve Cherundolo will be a part of the camp, and giving Gozo a chance to impress in front of the U.S. Olympic manager for the Los Angeles 2028 Games could be worthwhile, given the likelihood that Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest maintain their starting roles on the USMNT’s first-choice squad.

2. Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union)

Neil Pierre is turning heads with his towering presence. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The future of the center back position is in serious doubt with the expected retirement of World Cup captain Tim Ream. Crystal Palace stalwart Chris Richards will maintain a leadership role at the heart of defense, but the other position on the backline will see experimentation over the next period.



Neil Pierre will certainly get a look at some point, and the relatively low-stakes fall friendlies, with an expanded roster, could be the perfect time to give him a first look. Standing at a towering 6’7”, the 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakout MLS campaign alongside Cavan Sullivan with the Philadelphia Union, amassing 754 minutes this season and developing into a starting-caliber central defender.



While he’s not likely to be the option next to Richards in important fixtures just yet, that potential is there and is a worthwhile look. His height and set-piece threat, with four goals this season, would also add an aspect the USMNT doesn’t currently have.

1. Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union)

Cavan Sullivan is feeling the love all over MLS. | Philadelphia Union

It would be very easy for Pochettino and the USMNT to fully dive into the Cavan Sullivan hype.



The 16-year-old phenom is starring for the Philadelphia Union in MLS and has hit breakout form with three goals and six assists in his last six games, pushing his side back into the MLS Cup playoff picture.



But standing in his way is Pochettino. Speaking to reporters this week, the Argentine boss poured cold water on those hoping to see a mass influx of young talent into the senior men’s national team. He emphasized the need for targeted arrogance and confidence, as well as patience, to balance experience and youth in this new wave.



It’s clear Sullivan’s play is deserving of a call-up and he will probably get his first this fall. Once the teenager gets into the camp, though, expect a much more sheltered approach than he is experiencing with the Union.



“We need to be careful,” Pochettino said of young players, “because when you are young, of course you need to be confident. You need to have the trust in yourself, the belief that you can perform and you can do well, but the thing is that there’s a limit. The balance is the most important, and one of our responsibilities is to protect these guys.”