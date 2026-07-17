France Predicted Lineup vs. England: World Cup Third-Place Playoff

France takes on England in Saturday’s third-place playoff, having been completely smothered by European champion Spain in its World Cup semifinal.

The Didier Deschamps era had been expected to conclude after Sunday’s showpiece event, given France’s level of performance in North America this summer, but La Roja expertly brought Les Bleus’ weaknesses and Deschamps’s tactical shortcomings to light with an outstanding collective display.

France is thus participating in what’s often the most forgotten contest of the tournament. It hasn’t been involved in the third-place playoff since 1986, when neighbor Belgium was defeated 4–2 after extra time.

While Saturday‘s match won’t mean all that much for so many, it’s a significant occasion for Deschamps. He’s taking charge of the national team for the 187th and final time, and his players will want to ensure his reign ends with a 122nd victory.

Here’s what Deschamps’s final France starting lineup could be.

France Predicted XI vs. England (4-2-3-1)

Deschamps should hand World Cup starts to fringe roster members. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your France World Cup XI!

GK: Brice Samba—We’ve got to expect the manager to rotate from the disappointing semifinal defeat and offer starts to fringe roster members on Saturday. So, reserve goalkeeper Samba could start in place of Mike Maignan.

RB: Jules Koundé—Malo Gusto is an option off the bench, and the Chelsea man will surely earn minutes at some point. If Deschamps doesn’t opt for wholesale rotation, Koundé may retain his place at right back.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Real Madrid’s newest center back hasn’t had much of a look-in this summer, so Konaté could make his first start of the tournament in place of former RB Leipzig teammate Dayot Upamecano.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—William Saliba’s back finally gave way against Spain, and Lacroix came on as a first half substitute.

LB: Theo Hernández—Lucas Digne struggled mightily with and without the ball in Dallas, so it’d be a surprise if the initial starting left back wasn’t brought back in here.

DM: Manu Koné—While Koné failed to offer a spark off the bench last time out, his omission from the starting lineup was incredibly harsh and one of several decisions Deschamps got wrong against Spain.

DM: Warren Zaïre-Emery—It would be fitting for Adrien Rabiot to start the departing manager‘s final game at the helm, but we don’t need to see him in Miami. Warren Zaïre-Emery has been underused this summer, and he deserves a start in France’s engine room.

RW: Michael Olise—Olise, like the rest of France’s attacking superstars, failed to show up for the semifinal. Still, that performance shouldn’t cloud his excellent tournament, and he’ll be motivated to perform against the country of his birth on Saturday.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Olise’s form has seen Cherki sidelined for much of the World Cup, but the Manchester City playmaker is primed for a first World Cup start against several of his Cityzens teammates in Miami.

LW: Désiré Doué—Deschamps has diplomatically selected between Doué and Bradley Barcola down the left all tournament, and the former probably should’ve gotten the nod in Dallas. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—There’s no chance of Mbappé wanting respite. He’s got a Golden Boot to win, and Lionel Messi usurped France’s No. 9 by teeing up both of Argentina’s goals in its semifinal triumph over the Three Lions.

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