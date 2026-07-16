Why Lionel Messi Overtook Kylian Mbappe in World Cup Golden Boot Race Without Scoring

Lionel Messi didn’t score a goal against England, but thanks to his two assists, he overtook Kylian Mbappé to take the lead in the thrilling 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race.

Argentina came from behind to dramatically defeat England 2–1, clinching its place in a second consecutive World Cup final thanks to the pair of Messi assists.

Messi and Mbappé are tied atop the Golden Boot race with eight goals each, but since there can be no tie for the award, FIFA’s first tiebreaker states that the award goes to the player with more assists. Mbappé led the race thanks to his pair of goals created against Norway plus another against Morocco, but after failing to leave his mark in the France’s semifinal defeat against Spain, Messi pounced on the opportunity.

The Argentine collected an assist against Egypt and then against Switzerland in the previous two knockout rounds, and after assisting both Albiceleste strikes against England, his tally is up to four, one clear of Mbappé to give him the slide edge in the race.

In Qatar 2022, Messi scored a brace in the World Cup final, but Mbappé upstaged him, scoring a hat-trick himself which ended up tilting the Golden Boot award in his favor. Messi and Argentina lifted the title, but Mbappé’s legendary performance was rewarded with a prestigious individual award.

Mbappé was positioned to become the first player in history to win the World Cup Golden Boot award multiple times. Now, Messi is in pole position to get his hands on the award for, incredibly, the first time in his career.

World Cup Golden Boot Race Will Go Down To The Wire

Mbappé’s Golden Boot award charge isn’t over. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Messi might have taken the lead, but Mbappé is still alive in the Golden Boot race. Unless Didier Deschamps decides to fully rotate his side, France’s captain will get the chance to add to his tally when France faces England in the third-placed playoff on Saturday.

It’s a game nobody wishes to play, but one that gives players an extra opportunity to get on the scoresheet and potentially win individual awards—just ask French top scorer in 1958 Just Fontaine, who rattled in four goals against West Germany.

Messi, of course, will have his own chance to respond the following day when Argentina takes on Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

But Messi and Mbappé aren’t the only players still with a realistic shot at winning the Golden Boot race. The threat of Erling Haaland is gone, but other players such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembélé and even Mikel Oyarzabal could steal the award with one game remaining.

Regardless of how it unfolds, Messi leading the World Cup Golden Boot race at 39 years old entering the final round of games , ahead of some of the best players in the world at their peak, is a testament to his enduring greatness.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Race

Rank Player Goals Assists 1. Lionel Messi 8 4 2. Kylian Mbappé 8 3 3. Ousmane Dembélé 6 2 4. Jude Bellingham 6 1 5. Harry Kane 6 1 6. Mikel Oyarzabal 5 1

Lionel Messi Shares Thoughts on World Cup Final vs. Spain

The script writes itself. pic.twitter.com/yoWWvlXUTd — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 15, 2026

Beyond individual awards, Messi is 90 minutes away from being a two-time World Cup winner, and will bid farewell to a tournament he’s dominated with his record-equalling third World Cup final appearance.

If that script wasn’t sufficient already, the rival in front is Spain, the nation that nurtured Messi during his youth—even unsuccessfully tempting him to represent La Roja—where he spent over two decades playing at the club level with Barcelona, and where he’s the most adored outside of Argentinian soil.

“It’s an enormous national team,” Messi said about Spain following the win against England. “With great players, with a style of play. It’s a national team I know well, with a soccer philosophy, since many years ago they’ve been playing this way.

“I know the players as well, I’ve faced them, I follow them, many of them are with Barça—a team I love and follow. It’s going to be a special match, a World Cup final and obviously, I imagine it’s going to be very even.”

Lionel Messi will bid farewell to the World Cup donning Argentina’s shirt and facing a Spain team that includes eight Barcelona players—many of which expressed their desire to face Messi and Argentina. It’s simply a fairytale ending for Messi’s unparalleled World Cup career.

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