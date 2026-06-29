France Predicted Lineup vs. Sweden: World Cup Round of 32

France has proven to be exactly what many thought it would be at the 2026 World Cup, with Didier Deschamps’s side in fine fettle heading into the knockout stages.

A slow start against Senegal on Matchday 1 was quickly forgotten after Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappé combined, with the devastating nature of the attack at Deschamps’s disposal coming to the fore in all three of its group games.

Les Bleus were perfect in the group for the first time since 1998, when they went on to win the tournament on home soil. While Deschamps has been keen to temper expectations, it’s now hard not to envisage Mbappé raising the World Cup trophy aloft at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

France’s reward for winning a tough Group I is a round of 32 tie against Sweden, one of the eight best-performing third-place finishers. Graham Potter’s side have been one of the strangest at the tournament so far, with its unpredictability rendering it a potential threat.

Here’s the starting lineup Deschamps, who’ll be back on the touchline after returning home for his mother’s funeral, could pick on Tuesday.

France Predicted XI vs. Sweden (4-2-3-1)

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Pick Your France World Cup XI!

GK: Mike Maignan—It was an imperfect group stage for Maignan, who notched just the one clean sheet. Stiffer tests lie ahead and Sweden, should they bypass a rather tame French press, could get its impressive marksmen in dangerous scoring positions.

RB: Jules Koundé—France has improved since Koundé’s role shifted from a high-and-wide right back into one who instead offers decoy runs inside.

CB: William Saliba—No chances were taken with the Arsenal star on Matchday 3, but Saliba has returned to training ahead of Tuesday’s clash and is expected to be fit to start.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—Upamecano had an excellent season with Bayern Munich, and that form has carried into the World Cup. The Frenchman will be tested in the channels by Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, but he has the attributes to keep them quiet.

LB: Lucas Digne—Opponents will point to leftback as a key area of weakness in the French ranks. Theo Hernández isn’t the driving force he was during his Milan heyday, and Digne can be targeted one-on-one. It’s a toss-up between the two options.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Manchester United-linked midfielder won’t have to worry about the booking he picked up against Norway, given that yellow card hauls are wiped clean after the group stage.

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DM: Adrien Rabiot—Deschamps has tested a couple of midfield combinations out, and the inclusion of Rabiot may seem harsh on Manu Koné. However, the France manager loves what his gangly No. 14 supplies from a balance perspective.

RW: Ousmane Dembélé—It was Dembélé’s turn to take over last time out, as his brutal first-half hat-trick inspired France’s 4–1 win over the heavily rotated Norway. After failing to score in his first 19 appearances at major tournaments, the Ballon d’Or winner has now found his groove on the big international stage.

AM: Michael Olise—The sumptuous left-footed playmaker offered more than mere glimmers of his genius during the group stage, and there’s no denying his Golden Ball potential despite the dazzling performances of those around him.

LW: Désiré Doué—Doué joined the party late on against Norway, heading home France’s fourth. He’s had a relatively quiet tournament so far, but Bradley Barcola’s legs will likely be used off the bench.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—One of the all-time great World Cup performers, Mbappé is hunting Lionel Messi’s scoring record despite the little genius’ continued brilliance on the grand stage. Dembélé came to the fore last time out, but you wouldn’t bet against France’s skipper reprising his status as France’s protagonist on Tuesday.

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