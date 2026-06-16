Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Target Valued at $140 Million; Real Madrid Plot Tchouameni Sale

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Yan Diomande is a target for Liverpool. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Liverpool are ready to beat Paris Saint-Germain’s contract offer to RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and are hoping to capitalize on the French side’s delay in pursuing a deal while they address the future of Bradley Barcola. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to demand as much as $140 million (€120 million, £104 million) to sell midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is wanted by Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Source: BILD)

Sandro Tonali has informed Newcastle United of his desire to leave the club this summer but, despite an approach from Tottenham Hotspur, is still prioritizing a return to Serie A. The Magpies are ready to demand over $134 million (£100 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

After selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Álvaro Carreras from the Spanish side. (Source: Si Phillips)

Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo, a long-time target for Chelsea, is emerging as a priority option for the Blues. (Source: Record)

Chelsea have enquired about Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, who is also of interest to both Man City and Inter Milan. (Source: Sky Italy)

Arsenal have agreed terms with Roma midfielder Manu Koné. The Serie A side are determined not to sell the France international despite needing to raise money before the end of the month. (Source: Corriere della Sera)

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, who is free to join a direct rival if the price is right. (Source: indykaila)

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and are seen as one of the front-runners to land the Arsenal and Liverpool target’s signature. (Source: Média Foot)

Man Utd are not prepared to authorize another loan move for Marcus Rashford after his return from Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Leandro Trossard is open to joining Aston Villa this summer as he holds talks over a move away from Arsenal. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Barcelona are among Andrea Cambiaso’s admirers. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid and Chelsea have both made contact with the representatives of Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso, but the Italian is still giving his priority to Barcelona. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid are ready to sell midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, a target for Man Utd, in order to raise the funds needed to sign Enzo Fernández from Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)

José Mourinho has been given authority over Real Madrid’s transfers in a way never before afforded to a manager. He is effectively the club’s sporting director as well. (Source: Defensa Central)

Mourinho is pushing for Real Madrid to sign Benfica center back Tomás Araújo but faces a collision course with superstar striker Kylian Mbappé, who has made it clear he would rather see the money spent on a new midfielder. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are interested in signing Man City center back Vitor Reis after being impressed by his loan with Girona. City have put a price tag of $70 million (€60 million, £52 million) on the 20-year-old. (Source: Fichajes)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi are both on Real Madrid’s list of long-term targets. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS