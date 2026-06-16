Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Target Valued at $140 Million; Real Madrid Plot Tchouameni Sale
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are ready to beat Paris Saint-Germain’s contract offer to RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and are hoping to capitalize on the French side’s delay in pursuing a deal while they address the future of Bradley Barcola. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Borussia Dortmund are ready to demand as much as $140 million (€120 million, £104 million) to sell midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is wanted by Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Source: BILD)
Sandro Tonali has informed Newcastle United of his desire to leave the club this summer but, despite an approach from Tottenham Hotspur, is still prioritizing a return to Serie A. The Magpies are ready to demand over $134 million (£100 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
After selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Álvaro Carreras from the Spanish side. (Source: Si Phillips)
Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo, a long-time target for Chelsea, is emerging as a priority option for the Blues. (Source: Record)
Chelsea have enquired about Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, who is also of interest to both Man City and Inter Milan. (Source: Sky Italy)
Arsenal have agreed terms with Roma midfielder Manu Koné. The Serie A side are determined not to sell the France international despite needing to raise money before the end of the month. (Source: Corriere della Sera)
Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, who is free to join a direct rival if the price is right. (Source: indykaila)
Chelsea have joined the race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and are seen as one of the front-runners to land the Arsenal and Liverpool target’s signature. (Source: Média Foot)
Man Utd are not prepared to authorize another loan move for Marcus Rashford after his return from Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Leandro Trossard is open to joining Aston Villa this summer as he holds talks over a move away from Arsenal. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Atlético Madrid and Chelsea have both made contact with the representatives of Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso, but the Italian is still giving his priority to Barcelona. (Source: SPORT)
Real Madrid are ready to sell midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, a target for Man Utd, in order to raise the funds needed to sign Enzo Fernández from Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)
José Mourinho has been given authority over Real Madrid’s transfers in a way never before afforded to a manager. He is effectively the club’s sporting director as well. (Source: Defensa Central)
Mourinho is pushing for Real Madrid to sign Benfica center back Tomás Araújo but faces a collision course with superstar striker Kylian Mbappé, who has made it clear he would rather see the money spent on a new midfielder. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona are interested in signing Man City center back Vitor Reis after being impressed by his loan with Girona. City have put a price tag of $70 million (€60 million, £52 million) on the 20-year-old. (Source: Fichajes)
RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi are both on Real Madrid’s list of long-term targets. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)
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