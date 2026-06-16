France vs. Senegal—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
France’s previous meeting with Senegal is one of the World Cup’s most famous games—though if you’re a supporter of Les Bleus, it’s for all the wrong reasons. In 2002, France were expected to breeze past the then-debutants, but ended up losing 1–0 to the eventual quarterfinalists.
Senegal then failed to qualify for the next three World Cups, before returning in 2018 in Russia. It has not missed a beat since and comes into the tournament ranked number 15 in FIFA’s rankings.
France, beaten finalists in 2022 and winners in 2018, have been tipped by many to go all the way again, this time to win a third title. A blip defeat against Côte d’Ivoire pre-tournament hasn’t dampened spirits, considering Brazil and Colombia have been comfortably seen off this calendar year. A win for each is imperative given Norway, tournament dark-horses, are also in Group I.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.