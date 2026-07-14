France vs. Spain—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

France and Spain’s World Cup semifinal brings together two soccer giants with contrasting styles.

Les Bleus have been one of the tournament’s most explosive teams, scoring 16 goals—second only to Argentina—while registering 110 attempts and 13.31 expected goals (xG). Led by a devastating front three of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé, France has overwhelmed almost every opponent.

Spain, meanwhile, has relied on control and precision. La Roja lead the tournament in possession (60%) and passing accuracy (91%), while boasting the best defense, conceding just once.

With France’s unstoppable attack meeting Spain’s disciplined structure, this semifinal promises a fascinating battle between flair and control.

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