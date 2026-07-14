France vs. Spain—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
France and Spain’s World Cup semifinal brings together two soccer giants with contrasting styles.
Les Bleus have been one of the tournament’s most explosive teams, scoring 16 goals—second only to Argentina—while registering 110 attempts and 13.31 expected goals (xG). Led by a devastating front three of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé, France has overwhelmed almost every opponent.
Spain, meanwhile, has relied on control and precision. La Roja lead the tournament in possession (60%) and passing accuracy (91%), while boasting the best defense, conceding just once.
With France’s unstoppable attack meeting Spain’s disciplined structure, this semifinal promises a fascinating battle between flair and control.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.