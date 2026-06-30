France vs. Sweden—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

France’s World Cup campaign continues against Sweden in the round of 32, with the two teams facing off at MetLife Stadium, the site of next month’s final.

Les Bleus were favored by many entering the tournament to prevail for a third time, and its done little to cast doubt over its credentials. France enjoyed its first perfect group stage since 1998, where they’d go on to lift its first World Cup trophy.

After a slow start against Senegal, France turned it on in the second half to win 3–1. They then thumped Iraq in a weather-disrupted affair 3–0 and took full advantage of Norway’s rotation on Matchday 3. A stunning Ousmane Dembélé hat-trick inspired a 4–1 rout.

Its reward for topping a tough Group I is a matchup with one of the eight best-performing third-place finishers. Sweden qualified for the knockouts by drawing 1–1 with Japan to round off its group stage.

Graham Potter’s side really have no right to be here after a dismal qualifying campaign, but a successful playoff run in March meant it made the most of a fortunate second chance. After escaping a tricky group, the Swedes are playing with house money.

The World Cup knockout stages seemed light years away during its lowest ebb with Jon Dahl Tomasson at the helm.

France vs. Sweden Score Prediction

Les Bleus Ease Into Last 16

Mbappé is inevitable at the World Cup. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Brackets are being completed at a frantic rate following the conclusion of the group stage, and many are struggling to look past the superstar-laden French on one side.

Spain and Portugal’s unconvincing showings has only emboldened support for Les Bleus, who could face a flawed Germany team in a heavyweight round of 16 tie.

First they must take care of business at MetLife Stadium, where they beat Senegal on Matchday 1. Sweden is tactically versatile and a relatively confusing team, with its stars in attack struggling to connect after Tunisia was cast aside. A 5–1 rout unfairly raised expectations, but a reminder of its limitations came courtesy of the Netherlands, who battered it by the same score.

There‘s an unpredictability about this Sweden team that renders them a threat, but France, given its attacking might, should have no issues moving on.

Kylian Mbappé chases record: That little Argentinian maestro just won’t go away, but Mbappé has time on his side. The Frenchman has already drawn level with Miroslav Klose’s haul of 16, but Lionel Messi now leads the way with 19 strikes. Messi also leads the Golden Boot race with six goals. Mbappé has four, and after he missed out against Norway, the inevitable superstar will be determined to deliver on Tuesday.

That little Argentinian maestro just won’t go away, but Mbappé has time on his side. The Frenchman has already drawn level with Miroslav Klose’s haul of 16, but Lionel Messi now leads the way with 19 strikes. Messi also leads the Golden Boot race with six goals. Mbappé has four, and after he missed out against Norway, the inevitable superstar will be determined to deliver on Tuesday. Head-to-head record: France has won 12 of the 23 meetings against Sweden, and lost two of the most recent 17. Tuesday’s knockout tie is the first encounter between these two nations at the World Cup.

Prediction: France 3-0 Sweden

William Saliba is expected to return from injury. | Sports Illustrated

Didier Deschamps will be back on the touchline at MetLife Stadium, having returned to France for his mother’s funeral.

No chances were taken with William Saliba against Norway. The Arsenal man is continuing to be dogged by back pain, but he has trained ahead of France’s round of 32 clash and is expected to return to Deschamps’ team on Tuesday.

Désiré Doué scored against Norway but hasn’t yet lit up the World Cup. His spot is under threat, especially with Bradley Barcola in contention. Moreover, Deschamps will have to decide between Lucas Digne and Theo Hernández at left back, as well as whether to include Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

Marcus Thuram is set to miss out again with a calf issue.

France predicted lineup vs. Sweden (4–2–3–1): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé

Sweden Predicted Lineup vs. France

Potter has opted for a back three this summer. | Sports Illustrated

Defender Isak Hien suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against Japan last time out, and will play no further part in this summer’s tournament.

His absence will force a considerable rejig to Potter’s plans, with Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson likely to start in the back three again. Elliot Stroud could start at wing back, while experienced Udinese midfielder should partner Yasin Ayari in midfield.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres are the two big names in Sweden’s attack, but Anthony Elanga has scored in back-to-back games. Elanga will target the key area of weakness in this France team (left back), and aim to build on his impressive group stage.

Graham Potter is unlikely to revert to Kristoffer Nordfeldt in goal after he pivoted to Jacob Zetterström against Japan.

Sweden predicted lineup vs. France (3–4–3): Zetterström; Lagerbielke, Lindelöf, Gudmundsoon; Bernhardsson, Ayari, Karlström, Stroud; Elanga, Gyökeres, Isak.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does France vs. Sweden Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S.

: East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 30

: Tuesday, June 30 Kick-off Time : 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST

: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

How to Watch France vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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